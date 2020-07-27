Damnation Angels Reveal New Song "Rewrite The Future"





DAMNATION ANGELS have recently released a music video for the title track 'Fiber Of Our Being': https://youtu.be/7GByKwBpgNg, a lyric video for 'More Than Human': https://youtu.be/KbYcQJca5QA and a music video for 'A Sum Of Our Parts': https://youtu.be/lRMm7l4tSEA.



If you like progressive, but still catchy melodic



Damnation Angels 'Fiber Of Our Being' is a precision landing like a perfect ski-jump. The brits are already on the top. - 10/10 Metal-Only.de



Must have for fans of



For fans of KAMELOT, VANISHING POINT or DYNAZTY. 9.5/10 - Rockmagazine.net



Elegance of workmanship, thrilling melodies, a combination of tradition and modernity is something that distinguishes the composer's genius. 10/10 - Metal Melodic Sound



What Damnation Angels have achieved on this record, though, cannot be understated. All of the tracks on this album are meticulously crafted and richly composed. 9/10 - The Prog Mind



The album is the first to feature vocal powerhouse Iggy Rod (Azeroth) and bassist Nic Southwood who joined after the release of the album "The Valiant Fire". Alongside the release will be the bands first ever music video, directed by Sitcom Soldiers (The Darkness, Feeder). 2020 promises to be their biggest year yet.



Track list:

1. More Than Human

2. Railrunner

3. Fiber Of Our Being

4. Our Last Light

5. Rewrite The Future

6. Fractured Amygdala

7. Greed And Extinction

8. Remnants Of A Dying Star

9. A Sum Of Our Parts

CD +



In 2020 DAMNATION ANGELS returns with their highly anticipated new album "Fiber Of Our Being" which was mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios (Cradle Of Filth, Vader, Amon Amarth). The cover art was made by Sabercore23art.



DAMNATION ANGELS is:

William Graney - Lead Guitar, backing vocals, synth/orchestration

Iggy Rodriguez - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

John Graney - Drums

Nic Southwood - Bass, Backing vocals

"With a nifty brand of gothy symphonic metal, I sense that greatness awaits" Bruce Dickinson

Formed in Britain late 2006, DAMNATION ANGELS set out to create a new benchmark in symphonic metal.



The band began by releasing their debut e.p Shadow Symphony in 2009, receiving rave reviews from critics stating that the band are "the brightest spark to emerge upon the UK scene in a very long time" and are "comparable with mega acts such as



Bringer Of Light gained acclaim and topped Amazon charts worldwide, breaking into the top 100 downloads for all music in Germany. The success and reception of Bringer Of Light propelled the band to play outside of the UK for the very first time at the prestigious ProgPower USA Festival and a European tour with Andromeda.



The bands follow up album "The Valiant Fire" was released in 2015 followed by back to back European tours with progmetal legends Threshold. The album again received rave reviews, featured in magazines and press with Metal Hammer's Dom



www.damnationangels.com

www.facebook.com/damnationangels

