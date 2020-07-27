Sylvette Release Stunning New Album 'Stiller Than Still'





Memories a creative and technically immaculate composition that defies any signs of a traditional song structure. Like an equisite juxtaposition " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'STILLER THAN STILL' is the new album from 5-piece Art-Rock band SYLVETTE which was recently released on 17thJuly. Dubbed as the new Radiohead, the band joined forces with New Order guitarist Phil Cunningham and fellow Bad Lieutenant band mate and producer Jake Evans to produce the album.The origin of their name is a positively unique one, inspired by an enchanting muse frequently pictured in many of Picasso's famous paintings. Charlie Sinclair, lead singer/guitarist describes the single 'Kelpius' as a synth influenced Post Punk epic that paints an otherworldly picture of worship and sacrifice using haunting melodies, electronic influences and ritualistic rhythms. The title of the track comes from the name of a cave in America that the first ever doomsday cult hid in as they awaited the end of the world. The video which was released on 26th June has secured 25K views in just 3 weeks and used groundbreaking software Ebsynth which turns the band into living versions of the paintings created specifically for the video.'Memories' is the second single and is a high energy, ecstatic Dance track. The distorted trance inducing riffs occasionally give space for some fleeting beautiful and reflective moments of stillness. Glamourous, theatrical and extravagant. The concept for the accompanying video was created by the band. Peter Leaver (Drummer), Ashley Garrod (Bass), Jack March (Guitar) and Philippos Rousiamanis (Violin and Keys) complete the dynamic line-up. All hailing from different musical backgrounds, each band member draws from unique influences to give Sylvette an identity completely of its own. Think the raw, yearning melodies of Led Zeppelin and Jeff Buckley supported by the bold sounds of Bjork and Aphex Twin, all fused together by the disturbing poetry of Neutral Milk Hotel.BIOGRAPHYInspired by art in all its forms, Sylvette draw from the elements and traditions of many different genres and synthesise a unique experience. On one hand it's natural, earthy, and ritualistic and on the other futuristic, celestial and even glamourous. Their sound is overall bold and new but most importantly, at its heart, emotionally raw and vulnerable. Onstage their music comes to life through their innate theatricality and spontaneous bursts of energy. Upon walking into their gig the first thing you're hit by is a wall of sound, woven with hypnotic riffs and tribal pulses, that feels both animalistic and industrial. These make way for moments of intimacy; textures and melodies brimming with bittersweet nostalgia and warmth.. During their four years as a band they have released a debut album, completed 2 UK tours, had support from BBC introducing, BBC 6, CLASH Magazine, Q magazine, Fresh on the Net and had live sessions at BBC Bristol and BBC Kent. In 2019 they appeared on the festival circuit playing Dot to Dot and Kendal Calling festival.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sylvetteband/Instagram: sylvettebandTwitter: @sylvettebandYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMkxv8q_Sonj97wPe1UHgfgSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qfJy3pT9tVsbFCWdiHV5A?si=1suSrY1wRu-rkOzY3TbwRQWebsite: https://www.sylvette.co.uk/- "Dramatic, sophisticated and stylish" - Chris Hawkins (BBC6)- "The groups fusion of indie songwriting and electronic elements makes for something fresh" - (CLASH Magazine)- "An intense and dramatic soundscape with some rocking guitar work. Passionate and powerful vocals. It's my kind of music!" - (Phil Cunningham - New Order)- "the band produce a truly avant garde concept, one which they execute flawlessly" "a serious, creative and artistic force" - (Absolutely Audio Music)- "There isn't a better up and coming band in Manchester" - (Flick of the Finger)BBC 6 Music Chris Hawkins"A new band I'm very excited by. I think they have got a great future ahead . I really believe that they could go onto big things and real greatness. They've got all the qualities that should see them break through in a big way" Chris Hawkins BBC 6 Music- AA BlogMemories a creative and technically immaculate composition that defies any signs of a traditional song structure. Like an equisite juxtaposition " Memories " serves as the perfect middle ground between experimental and commercial. "Sonically " Memories " is a masterpiece"



