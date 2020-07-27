Alt-Pop Songstress Leanne Tennant Shares 'Overthinker'





"A bit MØ, a little bit of BANKS, and the musical answer to what would have been if



UK-born alternative singer-songwriter Leanne Tennant shares the song, 'Overthinker', taken from her latest album, Happiness Is via LT Records. Available on limited edition Green Vinyl, CD, and digital, the album was produced by Konstantin Kersting (Tones and I) and features singer-drummer of Australian alternative rock band Spiderbait, Kram. Tennant has previously been featured on tastemaker publications such as Rolling Stone, Popdust, CLASH Magazine, Atwood Magazine, tmrw Magazine, Medium and recognised as AU Review's Australian Artists Of The Year to name but a few. The songstress is a Carol Lloyd Award-Winning recipient, as well as a three-time Queensland Music Award winner. Tennant has also received radio play across the globe from the likes of BBC Radio 6's Tom Robinson and Mark Riley, BBC Introducing Merseyside, KCRW, Amazing Radio's Charlie Ashcroft, Triple J Unearthed and Double J Radio. The songstress' talents have been showcased at a number of festivals, including BIGSOUND and the 2018 Commonwealth Games and she currently appears on all British Airways flights as of February 2020 on their #nextbigthing in-flight show.

Leanne Tennant was born in Ellesmere Port in England, however, as a small child, she and her family relocated to Papua New Guinea before settling in Australia in the 90's. Her parents enjoyed music, exposing Leanne to the music of Phil Collins, Paul Simon, Bob Marley and the Beatles. After moving to Australia - Leanne started cutting her teeth on guitar and found her obsession was writing her own songs and getting the melodies out of her head. Her dedication to the art has seen her tour as support and work with artists including but not limited to Cold Chisel, Joel Quartermain (Eskimo Joe), Ash Grunwald, Emma Louise, Keb Mo and Colin Hay. Her superb abilities as a singer-songwriter found company amongst the likes of Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julia Jacklin.

Carrying a gentle tone, 'Overthinker' is an ode to critical self-analysis, portraying the complex inner thoughts Leanne Tennant battles with. Taking a step away from her usually light tone, the songstress provides some honest and personal insight into a difficult situation. The production of the track is simple, allowing the lyrics to become the main focus and striking the listener with the message of the song.

The songstress shares a personal anecdote about the song, "As a sufferer of anxiety, I have a tendency to overthink things. I started writing this song when I was feeling a little fragile however what came out was quite powerful. Even though the lyrics are about my overactive mind, I wanted this song to be a song of strength. A reminder that I am strong."




