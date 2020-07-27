Marc Scibilia Urges Listeners To Celebrate The Small Things & Sing The Favorite Parts Of Life





Scibilia has collaborated with Ben Rector, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, New York/Nashville songwriter Marc Scibilia shares his new song "Favorite Part" from his upcoming album 'Seed of Joy' (9/4). The track is a sweet piano-led gem featuring Nashville folk artist Molly Parden on accompanying vocals. Recorded while self-isolating during the pandemic, "Favorite Part" finds peace in the noise of outside life. Glide called the song a "catchy folk gem" saying Marc's given fans, "a well-needed dose of incisive songwriting with simple pop pleasure.""I started writing 'Favorite Part' in tears in a hotel in Atlanta, says Scibilia. "I was grappling with my dad getting sick and forgetting how to walk and watching my daughter grow up simultaneously. I finished the song 3 days later in Nashville with one of my best friends Nolan Sipe (Jonas Brothers, Zac Brown Band, Dave Matthews Band) and produced it with my FIFA buddy Jake Sinclair (Panic! At The Disco, Beck, Weezer). Ultimately, this song is about remembering the best parts about someone when life gets challenging."The album, produced by Scibilia, also features Brian Fallon (The Gaslight Anthem) and Cory Wong (Vulfpeck, Jon Batiste/Stay Human, Chris Thile) and was mixed By Michael Brauer (Coldplay, John Mayer, The Rolling Stones). Written over the course of a trying year in which Scibilia had his first child only to lose his father to brain cancer shortly thereafter, 'Seed Of Joy' is a resilient collection of uplifting songs and buoyant arrangements, blending heartfelt revelations with an intoxicating intimacy. "Favorite Part" follows the album's lead single "Wild World;" a shimmering track about finding light in darkness.Scibilia has collaborated with Ben Rector, Robin Schulz, Jim Jones, Rick Ross and Fabolous, toured with James Bay, Zac Brown Band, Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer, and performed at major festivals including Austin City Limits and Firefly. His breakout hit "How Bad We Need Each Other" has been featured in two global ad spots in 2020 - Samsung's "Stay Apart, Stay Together" campaign and a Water.org PSA that also features Matt Damon - and his version of Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," which soundtracked Jeep's "Beautiful Lands" Super Bowl ad, was the most Shazam-ed moment of Super Bowl XLIX. 'Seed of Joy' is his first album in four years.



