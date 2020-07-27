Big Wild Releases New EP With Live Video & Remixes From Sotomayor, Poolside, Hermitude





Touch (Analog Sessions) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Big Wild releases Touch (Reworks), a new EP reimagining the multi-millions-streamed single that UPROXX called "a perfect summer soundtrack," and Billboard said "will hold us over until the next Bonnachellapalooza." In addition to the original arrangement of "Touch," the five-track collection features remixes by disco outfit Poolside and Australian duo Hermitude, a swinging and sensuous Spanish-language remake featuring Sotomayor, and a stripped-back Analog Session performed live by singer-songwriter-producer Jackson Stell and two of his Big Wild bandmates, Haley Johnsen (vocals, bass) and Maddie Rice (vocals, guitar).Listen to Touch (Reworks) via Counter Records:https://bigwild.lnk.to/touch-reworksPRWatch the trisected, remotely-recorded video for "Touch (Analog Sessions)," showcasing Stell's simultaneous evolution into his own vocalist, lyricist and bandleader, and what office magazine recently called "one of the fastest rising artists in the world of electronic music": https://bigwild.lnk.to/touch-reworksPR/youtubeInspired by months that Stell spent separated from his wife during long stretches on tour, " Touch " captures feelings of loneliness, longing, and the euphoric rush of finally returning to the arms of a loved one. Instead of spending his summer on the road, playing what would have been the biggest headlining performances and festivals of his career, Jackson Stell is working on more new music to continue the evolution of Big Wild's "exotic pop extravaganza" (Complex), and once again "flip the script on everything" (NPR).Touch (Reworks) TracklistTouchTouch (feat. Sotomayor) [Remix]Touch (Poolside Remix)Touch (Hermitude Remix)Touch (Analog Sessions)



