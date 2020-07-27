Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/07/2020

Big Wild Releases New EP With Live Video & Remixes From Sotomayor, Poolside, Hermitude

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Big Wild releases Touch (Reworks), a new EP reimagining the multi-millions-streamed single that UPROXX called "a perfect summer soundtrack," and Billboard said "will hold us over until the next Bonnachellapalooza." In addition to the original arrangement of "Touch," the five-track collection features remixes by disco outfit Poolside and Australian duo Hermitude, a swinging and sensuous Spanish-language remake featuring Sotomayor, and a stripped-back Analog Session performed live by singer-songwriter-producer Jackson Stell and two of his Big Wild bandmates, Haley Johnsen (vocals, bass) and Maddie Rice (vocals, guitar).

Listen to Touch (Reworks) via Counter Records:
https://bigwild.lnk.to/touch-reworksPR
Watch the trisected, remotely-recorded video for "Touch (Analog Sessions)," showcasing Stell's simultaneous evolution into his own vocalist, lyricist and bandleader, and what office magazine recently called "one of the fastest rising artists in the world of electronic music": https://bigwild.lnk.to/touch-reworksPR/youtube

Inspired by months that Stell spent separated from his wife during long stretches on tour, "Touch" captures feelings of loneliness, longing, and the euphoric rush of finally returning to the arms of a loved one. Instead of spending his summer on the road, playing what would have been the biggest headlining performances and festivals of his career, Jackson Stell is working on more new music to continue the evolution of Big Wild's "exotic pop extravaganza" (Complex), and once again "flip the script on everything" (NPR).

Touch (Reworks) Tracklist
Touch
Touch (feat. Sotomayor) [Remix]
Touch (Poolside Remix)
Touch (Hermitude Remix)
Touch (Analog Sessions)






Most read news of the week
Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Launches New Jimi Hendrix E-Commerce Store
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
Renee Fleming & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Present Stunning New Track "When You Wish Upon A Star"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0200729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052378177642822 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how