The Ries Brothers Announce New Album 'Paint Your Emotion,' Available Sept. 18, 2020

10. Morphine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live music is an unfamiliar feeling at this point of 2020, but the stage magic of sibling duo Charlie Ries (25) and Kevin Jordan Ries (21), aka The Ries Brothers, is still beating loud and clear after more than 1,000 gigs nationwide — streaming seamlessly and dynamically on their new album 'Paint Your Emotion,' due Sept 18 via MegaForce Records. Produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Social Distortion), the record is as lyrically impressive as its sonics and includes nine of ten tracks solely written by the two brothers — and one alongside Nathan Joel Feinstein (of Iya Terra).It is the closest you'll feel to live music during this club scene apocalypse. The upbeat blend of rock, blues and funk tackles emotions — the fun ones and the hard ones — like love, anxiety, loneliness and even depression. But, the vibe is anything but sad. It's a sanguine catalyst conquering negativity, loud and clear.The track "No More Lonely Nights" (out today, 7.24) is a brisk listen and has characteristics of a sing-along anthem. The lavender-hazed " Tennessee " and " Save You " breeze in, all crisp, perky strumming and irresistible melodies that accent Charlie's warm tenor voice. "Recluse," " Broadway " and the tight, funky " Take It Back " explore the frustration of missed connections and failed communication, with guitar textures providing chiming counterpoints. And the duo's ultimately romantic nature pushes through on the propulsive " Hold On " and the wah-wah funky "Troubadour.""Turning negative emotion into positive art is what 'Paint Your Emotion' represents to me," says Charlie Ries.Growing up, Charlie and Kevin Jordan wanted to be their own band so badly that they learned to play multiple instruments as early as middle school. By early high school, the two were performing multiple nights a week at bars in South Florida.What was simply a passion turned into a career when The Ries Brothers were discovered by the band Chicago and asked to go on tour with them at the young ages of 18 and 15. Since then, the brothers toured nonstop ever since — well, up until March 2020 when they were pulled off the road due to COVID-19. Now, they're bringing their experience working alongside artists like G Love, Stick Figure, 311, Pepper, Galactic, Butch Trucks and others to life on a new record.'Paint Your Emotion' tracklist:1. Tennessee2. Save You3. Recluse4. Take It Back5. No More Lonely Nights6. My Friends7. Troubadour (feat. Iya Terra)8. Broadway9. Hold On10. Morphine



