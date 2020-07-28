Joe Bonamassa Announces New Studio Album "Royal Tea" Inspired By Jeff Beck, Led Zeppelin, John Mayall, Eric Clapton, And Cream - Available October 23





JOE BONAMASSA - "ROYAL TEA"

1. When One Door Opens

2. Royal Tea

3. Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye

4. Lookout Man!

5. High Class Girl

6. A Conversation With Alice

7. I Didn't Think She Would Do it

8. Beyond The Silence

9. Lonely Boy

10. Savannah

CONNECT:

Website: jbonamassa.com

YouTube: /JoeBonamassaTV

Facebook: @JoeBonamassa

Twitter: @JBONAMASSA

Instagram: @joebonamassa

Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation:

keepingthebluesalive.org

About Joe Bonamassa

As a professional musician for over 30 years,



About Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation

Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist



Due to the impact of COVID-19, New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Joe Bonamassa) The wait is over, Joe Bonamassa's new solo studio album Royal Tea inspired by his British heroes Jeff Beck, John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers, Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin and Cream was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios and will be released on October 23rd via J&R Adventures. Bonamassa also surprised his fans this past Friday with his latest single, "Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye."Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career but now he has found a new way to surprise his fans and music lovers. Royal Tea brings Bonamassa full-circle. "This whole adventure," admits Joe, "was a bucket-list thing for me." This album reconnects the 43-year-old with the guitar-slinging kid from upstate New York, who stumbled across the best of British blues music in his dad's vinyl collection - whose influences have shaped him to be the player he is today. "I would have been about twelve years old, and it was the sound I heard in my head. Like, 'OK, I'm in. That's what I want to be'."These ten original tracks were co-written by Joe and a cast of homegrown notables including former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden, ex-Cream lyricist Pete Brown and national-treasure piano man Jools Holland. "Writing this record in London has done its job," reflects Bonamassa. "It really does sound inherently British. Bernie and I, we finish each other's sentences. We're cut from the same cloth." Bonamassa's long-standing producer Kevin Shirley and regular touring band flew in for the recording sessions, which included Anton Fig (drums), Michael Rhodes (bass) and Reese Wynans (keys).Alongside the announcement of the Royal Tea album, Bonamassa revealed today that he will perform a special Livestream Concert from the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 20th. This concert will feature the songs from his new album before the official release. Joe has never performed a full, unreleased album for audiences like this before, giving fans from around the world the opportunity to come together for an unforgettable night of blues-rock music. Along with Royal Tea he'll perform classic remixes from his 20th anniversary album A New Day Now. The evening will continue with a one hour " After Party " featuring several live performances from an array of some of the hottest rising stars in blues-rock music.The live stream tickets and packages for "Joe Bonamassa Live in Concert Worldwide" presented by Keeping The Blues Alive are available for purchase at https://joeb.me/JBWThere are a variety of pricing levels available for fans worldwide to be a part of this special "audience." Tickets to the livestream event starts at $20. Fans may also purchase a $35 ALL-ACCESS PASS which includes access to the livestream event on September 20th, the Royal Tea digital album available on October 23rd, and a 1-year all pass for Bonamassa's on-demand service which includes 17+ concert releases from Joe Bonamassa, Black Country Communion, and Rock Candy Funk Party - available at any time on most devices.As part of this unique concert event, fans also have the option to purchase a Commemorative VIP ticket giving them an experience they will never forget. VIP ticket holders will have their photo printed out and placed in a seat at the legendary Ryman Auditorium as part of Joe's audience for that special night. VIPs will also get a picture of Joe with his "audience" which will be sent to them via email to keep. The VIP ticket holder's name will also be included in the credits at the end of the live stream event, as well as being included in the upcoming DVD credits for this performance!This one-of-a-kind concert is presented by Bonamassa's non-profit, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). Each ticket purchase will include a $1 donation to Joe's Fueling Musicians Program, which to date has raised over $295,000 and has supported more than 163 musicians in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.While much of the applause Bonamassa receives should be credited to his sheer talent, some part of his success needs to be attributed to Joe and his business partner for having the foresight and ability to become some of music's savviest entrepreneurs. Bonamassa now 43, and his partner Roy Weisman have together devised a 360-degree independent business model that has survived and thrived during one of the music industry's most uncertain eras, particularly considering the challenges created by the current pandemic.Bonamassa's Royal Tea and A New Day Now follow his instrumental side project called The Sleep Eazys, who released their stunning debut album, Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell, earlier this year. The album, which the Associated Press touted as making "instrumental dreams," was produced by Bonamassa and features some of his frequent collaborators, along with his all-star touring band. The Sleep Eazys project is Joe's second time in the studio as a producer, after Reese Wynans' long-awaited debut solo album Sweet Release.In addition, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue." More recently, he kicked off a new at-home weekly interview series "Live From Nerdville" on his Facebook and YouTube page, featuring episodes with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Walter Trout and esteemed singer-songwriter Dion. On June 5, Bonamassa released music icon Dion's critically-acclaimed new album Blues With Friends on he and his Manager Roy Weisman's new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records and Dion's first single "Blues Comin' On" also features Bonamassa on slide guitar.To keep up with everything Bonamassa, visit jbonamassa.com, and be sure to stay connected on social media.JOE BONAMASSA - "ROYAL TEA"1. When One Door Opens2. Royal Tea3. Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye4. Lookout Man!5. High Class Girl6. A Conversation With Alice7. I Didn't Think She Would Do it8. Beyond The Silence9. Lonely Boy10. SavannahCONNECT:Website: jbonamassa.comYouTube: /JoeBonamassaTVFacebook: @JoeBonamassaTwitter: @JBONAMASSAInstagram: @joebonamassaKeeping the Blues Alive Foundation:keepingthebluesalive.orgAbout Joe BonamassaAs a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter with over 30 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures. He founded and oversees the non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation. Bonamassa has received two GRAMMY® nominations, and recently achieved his 22nd #1 Billboard Blues Albums (more than any other artist) with the release of LIVE AT SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE in 2019. While touring is on hiatus, Bonamassa has been staying busy by releasing new singles from his upcoming studio album, starting a brand new video interview series on Facebook called "Live From Nerdville" and promoting the Fueling Musicians Program to help those in need. Jbonamassa.comAbout Keeping the Blues Alive FoundationKeeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states. This is accomplished by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Through donations totaling nearly $1,000,000 from fundraisers, sweepstakes, merchandise sales, and our bi-annual blues festival at sea, KTBA has been able to keep all too vital music education as well as other programs thriving. ktba.orgDue to the impact of COVID-19, Joe Bonamassa and Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation launched the Fueling Musicians Program, which has to date raised more than $295,000 to help support more than 160 musicians in need during these challenging times by providing immediate cash payments of $1,000 for essential living expenses, as well as pre-paid gas cards of $500 and $50 Guitar Center gift cards to help them stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. "The more money raised means more musicians will receive funding to help them get through these challenging times and ultimately back onto the road when the time is right," Bonamassa says. On May 31, he launched an online Stream-A-Thon benefit for the program, featuring over FIVE hours of music performances from over 50 musicians including some legendary friends and talented rising stars. The full concert event can be streamed in here. Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website, ktba.org or ktba.org/fueling-musicians.



