Jam Audio Expands True Wireless Collection With TWS Athlete And TWS Exec Earbuds Designed To Adapt To Your Lifestyle

About JAM Audio

Lifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best-selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio New York, NY (Top40 Charts / JAM Audio) JAM Audio today announced the release of the TWS Athlete and TWS Exec true wireless earbuds, two affordable everyday options designed to deliver truly wireless freedom from active workouts to business on-the-go.Free from wires, free from worries, TWS Athlete and TWS Exec true wireless earbuds provide total freedom and isolation from the noises around you. Each new release to JAM Audio's true wireless collection of under $100 earbuds deliver a full set of features to prove you don't need to spend a fortune to get professional, true wireless freedom."Featuring our first ear hook design as well as our first stem design, we are excited to expand our true wireless family with the TWS Athlete and TWS Exec by offering an affordable true wireless option for both athletes and professionals," explains John Mikkola, JAM Audio Director of Consumer Electronics Sales. "We know that fit is key when it comes to true wireless listening and we have listened to our customers by offering two new fit options for the budget friendly listener who is not looking to compromise style or sacrifice functionality."TWS ATHLETE Ideal for getting your sweat on anytime, TWS Athlete features an ultra-flexible ergonomic ear hook design to ensure a secure fit that moves with you and won't come loose when you really start moving. With an IPX5 rating, the TWS Athlete sweat-resistant materials are all-weather ready. The earbuds feature a 6-hour on-board battery life and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The simple, one-button controls on each earbud make hands-free calling even more comfortable and convenient. Premium full-range drivers offer booming bass to get the blood pumping and keep the music flowing during even the toughest of workouts.PRODUCT FEATURES6+ hours of playtime, 30+ hours total with charging caseIPX5 sweat resistant and all-weather readyOver-ear hook design for ultra-secure, comfortable fitUSB-C chargingThree size ear tips (S, M, L)Bluetooth® 5.0Available in black and whiteSKU: HX-EP525MAP: $59.99TWS EXECDesigned for business, travel and everyday convenience, the TWS Exec makes workdays at home and on-the-go more professional and convenient. Dual microphones minimize ambient background noise so you can make and receive crystal-clear calls to stay focused. Rare earth neodymium magnets deliver rich, full sound, packing punchy bass clean mids and crisp highs all while using less power and keeping the buds lightweight. The stem design form factor ensures a secure and comfortable fit to keep you moving. Intelligent touch controls and seamless pairing offer convenient functionality to take your business to the next level. The TWS Exec earbuds deliver 8 hours of on-board playtime, with up to 32 hours total with the sleek, circular charging case.PRODUCT FEATURES8+ hours of playtime, 32+ hours total with charging caseDual microphones for background noise reduction and call clarityIPX4 rating for sweat-proof and weather-resistant designIntelligent tap touch controls Micro USB chargingThree size ear tips (S, M, L)Bluetooth® 5.0Available in black and whiteSKU: HX-EP625MAP: $59.99TWS Athlete and TWS Exec are available now at www.JAMAudio.com, Amazon and select retailers nationwide.About JAM AudioLifestyle audio maker, JAM Audio, seamlessly integrates music with lifestyle by introducing a new standard that is expected of audio devices - exceptional sound quality and features at an affordable price. Totally wireless since first pressing play in 2012, JAM Audio continues to deliver the latest tech and boldest looks including three consecutive years with a #1 best-selling Bluetooth wireless speaker under their belt. Made to reflect your personal style, JAM Audio is about your everyday experience with sound. We provide the convenience, the stylish design, and the volume. You Just Add Music. JAMaudio.com @jamaudio



