Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/07/2020

Listen To Ace Frehley's Cover Of Deep Purple's 'Space Truckin"

Listen To Ace Frehley's Cover Of Deep Purple's 'Space Truckin"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ace Frehley has released his version of Deep Purple's "Space Truckin'" from his upcoming covers album, Origins, Vol. 2.

Frehley first started talking about the record in July 2019, when he was planning to have Origins, Vol. 2 out by October last year. It got pushed back until this past March at his label's request, but that date was eventually moved too. The LP now has a release date of Sept. 18. The record, a sequel to 2016's Origins, Vol. 1, marks Frehley's follow-up to 2018's Spaceman.



Frehley has discussed the number of cameos on the album. He noted that Robin Zander lent his voice to a remake of Humble Pie's "30 Days in the Hole," adding that the Cheap Trick singer "sounds like a young [Steve] Marriott." Lita Ford sings lead on a cover of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Frehley also got together with another former Kiss guitarist, Bruce Kulick, to solo on Jimi Hendrix's "Manic Depression." Meanwhile, guitarist John 5 plays on two tracks: the Beatles' "I'm Down" and Cream's "Politician," which references the original via some studio trickery.

"If you listen to the Cream version, [Eric] Clapton does a double solo - he's playing two solos at the same time," Frehley said. "So what me and John 5 did is, he did a solo, I did a solo and then Alex Salzman, my engineer, did a cross-fade. So, if you listen to the song with headphones on, you hear me going from one side to the other, and John going from one side back. So it's a really interesting mix."






Most read news of the week
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Deluxe Version Of Pop Smoke's Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Out Now
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces Lineup, Featuring BTS, Coldplay & More!
Renee Fleming & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Present Stunning New Track "When You Wish Upon A Star"
Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0284660 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048229694366455 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how