News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/07/2020

Thin Premiere New Music Video For "Excavate/Din" From Debut EP "Dawn"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York City-based math-grind three-piece Thin premiere a new music video for "Excavate/Din", taken from their debut EP "Dawn". The EP is available digitally and physically now via Bandcamp and Deathwish Inc.






