Introducing: The Speed Of Sound Podcast





The season kicks off with the remarkable story behind the unexpected smash hit "Who Let The Dogs Out?" by The Baha Men, a song that celebrated the 20th anniversary of its release on July 26. Greenberg — who launched his own S-Curve Records to release "Who Let The Dogs Out?" — does a deep dive into the genesis of that pop culture phenomenon, a tale involving crate-digging in Trinidadian record stores, the film Rugrats and more. (You'll also find out who's really barking those "woofs" of the song's hook and how that hook traces back years before the song was recorded.)



Listen here: https://ihr.fm/3eZ81zO

Greenberg is a music industry vet who has worked with everyone from



Next week's episode — based on Greenberg's own book-turned-Billboard cover story — will examine how The



Fans can go to iHeart.com/apps to download and listen to "Speed of Sound" on all their favorite devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions, gaming consoles and more. "The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-Award winning Record Executive and Producer Steve Greenberg — the veteran music industry producer who helped launch the careers of Hanson, The Jonas Brothers, Joss Stone, Andy Grammer, AJR and many more — announced today the debut of "Speed of Sound." The new iHeartRadio Original podcast explores how some of pop's biggest songs, bands and musical genres soared to the top of the charts. From The Beatles to disco, "The Twist" to hip-hop and beyond, Greenberg examines the unique historical circumstances, technological advances and trends that helped create some of music's most remarkable and unlikely success stories. New episodes will be available each Tuesday and are distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network.The season kicks off with the remarkable story behind the unexpected smash hit "Who Let The Dogs Out?" by The Baha Men, a song that celebrated the 20th anniversary of its release on July 26. Greenberg — who launched his own S-Curve Records to release "Who Let The Dogs Out?" — does a deep dive into the genesis of that pop culture phenomenon, a tale involving crate-digging in Trinidadian record stores, the film Rugrats and more. (You'll also find out who's really barking those "woofs" of the song's hook and how that hook traces back years before the song was recorded.)Listen here: https://ihr.fm/3eZ81zOGreenberg is a music industry vet who has worked with everyone from Tom Jones to Shaggy, The O'Jays to Leslie Odom Jr. He received the 2000 GRAMMY in the "Best Dance Recording" category as a producer of "Who Let the Dogs Out?" Greenberg also won a 2019 GRAMMY in the "Best Album Notes" category for his essay featured in the Stax '68: A Memphis Story boxed set. From 2005 to 2006, he served as the President of Columbia Records where he produced the debut album by The Jonas Brothers. Before founding S-Curve Records, Greenberg was Head of Artists & Repertoire for Mercury Records where he served as Executive Producer of Hanson's single "Mmmbop," which spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was featured on their debut album, Middle of Nowhere. He also produced Andy Grammer's multi-platinum " Honey, I'm Good " and Joss Stone's early albums.Next week's episode — based on Greenberg's own book-turned-Billboard cover story — will examine how The Beatles shot from total obscurity to the top of America's charts in just six short weeks.Fans can go to iHeart.com/apps to download and listen to "Speed of Sound" on all their favorite devices — including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions, gaming consoles and more. "The Speed of Sound" is an iHeartRadio Original Podcast and is available everywhere podcasts are heard.



