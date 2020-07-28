Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 28/07/2020

Post-punk Band The Funhouse Collective Unleashes Cover Of Golden Earring's "Twilight Zone"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Former NEW CREATURES/JOHNATHAN CHRISTIAN co-founder Johnathan Mooney and MACHINERY OF DESIRE's Adrian Auchrome have teamed up to form the new project THE FUNHOUSE COLLECTIVE. The duo has announced the release of their cover of Golden Earring's classic song, "Twilight Zone." The original song was written by Golden Earring guitarist George Kooymans who got inspiration fromRobert Ludlum book, "The Bourne Identity."
Produced by Johnathan Mooney and Michael Bann, this new darker, post-punk version aptly arrives at a very poignant time in the world.



"Growing up during the Cold War and coming of age when the original came out left me with indelible memories of that era. Add the events past few months to the mix and it seemed this could have new relevance." Says Adrian Auchrome."

"Twilight Zone" is available on all streaming platforms and at www.jchristianmusic.com






