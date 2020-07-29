Singer-songwriter Carolee Rainey Releases Music Video "Heads Together" Raising Mental Health Awareness





Carolee Rainey has released a music video on YouTube for her new song "Heads Together," a song designed to raise mental health awareness. The song has also been released worldwide by Sapphire Records, and distributed by KMG/The Orchard.



"My initial inspiration in writing this song came from discovering the Heads Together Foundation (UK) spearheaded by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. I loved that there would now be a cool forum whose mission was to break the stigma surrounding mental health. I think we have all felt, or certainly care about someone who's felt desperately lonely that suffers from depression, anxiety, or paranoia. I wanted to embrace this in a song," says Rainey.



Rainey, who has overcome issues of depression in her own life, shares deep empathy with those suffering in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic: "These feelings have been escalating exponentially during Covid-19 where our tolerances as a human race have been drastically challenged in so many ways."



In releasing this new work, Rainey is asking listeners to donate to the Heads Together organization. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the song on Apple



Performers on the track include Thad Debrock on guitar, Jon Cowherd on piano, and Doug Youwell on drums. Engineers on the recording were Dave Kowalski (Teaneck Sound), Lee Groitzsch (Ricky Skaggs Place), and Dewey Boyd Jr. (Studio Forty-One Fifteen).



Rainey, who is also a painter and photographer, shares insight into her journey as a songwriter on her website, https://www.CaroleeRaineyTunes.com, explaining how "the solitude of being a painter and the exploration...offered an expressionistic perspective to songwriting. Not sure if it was an innate sense of restlessness, but I gradually seemed to put the paintbrush aside in search of a more flamboyant type of canvas and palette."



concert. The me walking into that concert became transformed and re-ignited during those life-changing 90 minutes," says Rainy. "I'm still not exactly sure how I got the courage, but when I got home I blindly started writing songs with an inexplicable, focused passion, songs that visit darkness and lightness with a splash of lonely and reckless."




