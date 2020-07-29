Ace Of Cups To Release Vibrant & Powerful New Album Sing Your Dreams On September 18th





Ace of Cups, the pioneering all-women band from the '60s San Francisco psychedelic scene, will release their sophomore album Sing Your Dreams on



Listen to the new song "Jai Ma" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2E8LpjhnDA

Ace of Cups' Denise Kaufman explains: "'Jai Ma' may be translated from Sanskrit as "Victory to the



The Ace of Cups' longstanding attitude of total creative freedom and a fierce commitment to humanity continue to flow unabated on Sing Your Dreams. Built on a rock-solid foundation of blues and soul, infused with the ageless tendrils of folk melodies and world music rhythms, the new album reveals the group's innate grasp of the power of song, in whatever forms it might be presented. The band reaches back to its Haight-Ashbury heyday for the propulsive, psych-tinged 'Gemini' and a deliciously sarcastic 'Waller St. Blues.' There's the Randy Newman-esque soft-shoe shuffle of 'I'm On Your Side' and the tender plea for human goodness that is 'Sister Ruth.' Their punchy take on Keb Mo's 'Put A Woman In Charge' reflects the Ace of Cups' long-standing and unapologetic commitment to gender equity - just in time for the centennial of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote. Garage-rock rave-up 'Boy, What'll You Do Then' (originally written and recorded by Ace of Cups' Denise Kaufman as a teenager, now one of the most elusive and valuable 45's in existence) gets a wildly exhilarating and cathartic workout.



The maxim of love and togetherness that is core to Ace of Cups is as strong as ever on this new record. These women are part of a generation for whom social justice was—and still is—a major concern, and in the light of the tension and tumult of recent events, we could all benefit from their courage and positivity. The first song released from Sing Your Dreams was 'Made For Love,' a message of compassion and hope to a world in crisis, which Rolling Stone labeled "a tender, timely new song about remaining connected during difficult times." Another powerful statement is "Basic Human Needs", the Ace of Cups' collaboration with counterculture guru Wavy Gravy; a humanist manifesto set to a transcendently cosmic gospel groove. The song is Gravy's mission statement: that we all need to be kind to—and care for—each other and Mother Earth. Wavy delivers it with deep passion and humor as only the clown saint of the peace movement could.



Originating from within the psychedelic milieu of 60s San Francisco, the original Ace of Cups quintet was a beloved fixture of the scene, delivering memorable performances, sterling songcraft, and a reputation for enchanting harmonies that saw the women contribute to albums by Jefferson Airplane, Michael Bloomfield and Quicksilver Messenger Service. Despite their renown—Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia and Bill Graham were avowed fans—when the band eventually split in 1972, they left behind no records of their own. In 2003 an anthology of vintage Ace of Cups' live and demo recordings helped remind the music world of what it had missed, infrequent and formal musical get-togethers eventually lead to jubilant reunion shows, and the band was increasingly urged to get to a studio and make the record the world had been waiting 50 years for. Ace of Cups, the band's 2018 debut studio album, was the product of many months in the studio with producer Dan Shea; going through a massive back catalog of original material, rediscovering forgotten songs on old rehearsal tapes, re-learning guitar riffs, fine-tuning their sublime harmonies, and rising up to meet the new moment they found themselves in. During the sessions old friends—including Bob Weir, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Taj Mahal, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady and



The album inspired people all over the world with its inspiring backstory of patience and tenacity but its masterful songwriting and musicianship was a wonderful revelation to those who had never heard Ace of Cups, proving yet again that great music transcends boundaries of age and gender. Major media coverage for the album led to overwhelming accolades from the press, while touring and TV appearances helped introduce a new generation of fans to the Ace of Cups, whose live shows were getting tighter and more electrifying with every gig. The Ace of Cups is Mary Gannon, Denise Kaufman, Mary



Sing Your Dreams track list:

Dressed In Black

Jai Ma

Put a Woman In Charge

Sister Ruth

Basic Human Needs

I'm on Your Side

Gemini

Boy What'll You Do Then



Waller St. Blues

Lucky Stars

Slowest River/Made For Love



High Moon Records focuses on rare and exceptional reissues, historic archival collections, and outstanding new artists, with a catalog that includes Love, Gene Clark, Terry Dolan, Marvin Gardens, Ace of Cups, Curt Boettcher and Ryan Martin.



