Dirty Projectors Share Three New Versions Of "Lose Your Love"





In addition to being the father of Flight Tower lead vocalist and



A second remix comes courtesy of Mz Poppinz, a protégé of The Senator who turns the song's super-future soul into smooth disco. The package also includes an acoustic rendition that the band recorded remotely during quarantine, and the original for reference.



Listen to all the takes on "Lose Your Love," out now on Domino:

https://smarturl.it/LYLRemixes

Watch the visualizer for "Lose Your Love" (Jimmy "The Senator" Douglass Remix): https://smarturl.it/LYLJimmyDouglassYT



In an interview on NPR's Weekend Edition, Felicia Douglass compared co-writing "Lose Your Love" to being like a kid in a candy store, deciding which lyrics to lay over Dave Longstreth's harmonic and melodic fabric. The FADER said, "The result is something weird and endearing, a song that builds on the airy, brightly-colored Windows Open."



As Flight Tower marks the second in a sequence of five EPs that



More details on the next three releases will be announced soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Dirty Projectors release three new versions of the ecstatic and inviting "Lose Your Love," the lead single from their latest EP, Flight Tower. The band has recently performed the song on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and NPR Music's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, and it has now been reimagined by none other than Jimmy "The Senator" Douglass.In addition to being the father of Flight Tower lead vocalist and Dirty Projectors keyboardist-percussionist Felicia Douglass, The Senator has worked as a Grammy-winning record producer and mix engineer with Aaliyah, Aretha Franklin, Grimes, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Led Zeppelin, Missy Elliott, Pharrell, Roxy Music, The Rolling Stones and more. His raw edge and heavy funk bass have become a couple of his many signatures, and on "Lose Your Love" he transforms the track by tapping into the Minneapolis Sound.A second remix comes courtesy of Mz Poppinz, a protégé of The Senator who turns the song's super-future soul into smooth disco. The package also includes an acoustic rendition that the band recorded remotely during quarantine, and the original for reference.Listen to all the takes on "Lose Your Love," out now on Domino:https://smarturl.it/LYLRemixesWatch the visualizer for "Lose Your Love" (Jimmy "The Senator" Douglass Remix): https://smarturl.it/LYLJimmyDouglassYTIn an interview on NPR's Weekend Edition, Felicia Douglass compared co-writing "Lose Your Love" to being like a kid in a candy store, deciding which lyrics to lay over Dave Longstreth's harmonic and melodic fabric. The FADER said, "The result is something weird and endearing, a song that builds on the airy, brightly-colored Windows Open."As Flight Tower marks the second in a sequence of five EPs that Dirty Projectors will release this year, each sung by a different band member before Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, and Dave Longstreth convene together on the fifth, the group's sound will continue to evolve with every new offering.More details on the next three releases will be announced soon.



