Köttgrav (Zero Dawn, Etc.) Premiere Debut Single "A Covetous Veil"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atmospheric prog tech-death outfit KöttGrav premiere their debut single named "A Covetous Veil". The band features Zero Dawn members Randy Abbott, guitarist Wyatt Sharp and Abbott's ex-Ov Lustra fellow band members Brian Miller on drums , as well as Jack Eaton (The Last King) on bass.



Tell the band:

"KöttGrav is a bunch of wankers that wanted to bing bam boom smash ahhhhhh! from all sorts of stupid places. We are way too sexually comfortable with each other and overall we're just a bunch of pieces of shit with no real value to any of their lives. After a bunch of other failed projects, we decided to make another project which will also probably fail pretty miserably...Plus our name isn't even English. Wanna know what it means? Good luck. Look it up or some shit. Here's our first single "A Covetous Veil". "



