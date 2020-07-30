Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 30/07/2020

Brandon Hutcheson Drops Electrifying Single "Don't Say"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pop artist, Brandon Hutcheson, released an emotional single "Don't Say," a testament to heartbreak caused by past relationships. A mixture of upbeat melodies and ardent lyrics create the framework for this breakup anthem. "Don't Say" is now available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide.

Brandon Hutcheson's "Don't Say" is an earnest tune infused with a taste of heartbreak, creating a narrative that navigates through a bad relationship. "'Don't Say' is a song written about a past relationship I was in that was really toxic," explains Hutcheson. His smooth and polished voice complements the poignant distress of the lyrics. Although it can be hard to walk away from something you love, Hutcheson walks through the fire of gloom for better days. "I learned through this experience to walk away from something that is doing more harm than good." The daunting resilience of heartbreak can be challenging, but this song gives a reason to move on and find personal freedom.

Brandon Hutcheson found his passion for music at just nine years old when he began taking piano lessons. The Toronto-based pop artist started his career off classically trained and eagerly broadened his musical talents by advancing his vocals and self-teaching himself the guitar. His unique style captures inspiration from artists such as Khalid and Justin Bieber. Hutcheson's active involvement in school music programs paved the way for his love of performing. He has been in several singing competitions, live performances, and uploads covers to YouTube and other social media sites.

"Don't Say" is an anthem to celebrate moving on from toxic relationships. It takes courage to walk away from something you love, but the ultimate reward is more happiness. The single is now available for streaming and download on digital music platforms worldwide. You can follow Brandon Hutcheson's journey on Instagram at @brandonhutcheson_.






