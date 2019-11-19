Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Nagazi Release Official Music Video For "Triumphant"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mt Pleasant, MI based Hard Rock / Metal band NAGAZI has released the official music video for "Triumphant." Filmed by Will Moss (Hive Minds Media) live on location at two stops on the November Pain Tour with Smile Empty Soul and Cinder in the fall of 2019 (at Growlers in Memphis, TN on 11/19/2019, and at Stickyz in Little Rock, AR on 11/23/2019), "Triumphant" was engineered by Matt Dalton (Rock Hill Sound [formerly Metro 37 Studios] in Rochester Hills, MI) and mastered by Ulrich Wild (The Wilderness in Los Angeles, CA)

"There are a lot of people in this world that want to get close to you, use you, take what they can, chew you up, and spit you out. Triumphant is about challenging these loathsome people, and fighting for what is yours." - NAGAZI



Nagazi is a 4-piece hard rock/metal band from Mt Pleasant, MI.

Joe Hafer - Vocals
Matthew J Ruffino - Guitar
Doug McGuire - Bass
Jeff Hafer - Drums

Today's music industry climate is tougher than ever to navigate, and with a wealth of proven experience in the grind, Nagazi and its members are no strangers to the path. From national tours, an impeccable merch game, and social media approachability with a sincere fan connection, Nagazi are DIY masters through anf through, achieving success on their own terms.

Formed in 2014, these road dogs have shared the stage with the likes of Devildriver, HedPE, Nonpoint, Deicide, Flotsam & Jetsam, Hammerfall, Whitechapel, Lorna Shore, Raven Black and 36 Crazy Fists, among others. And with a uniquely brutal yet captivating sound, Nagazi immediately resonates with the heavy metal masses and elitists alike.






