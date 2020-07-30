Dying Vision Drop Second Single Human Condition Ahead Of Album Release!!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dying Vision drop their second single Human Condition ahead of their second album release set for August 27th this year. They have launched the single with a very impactful video showing how the 'Human Condition' is to "Consume and devour".



About the track:

"I was very pissed off with the world when writing this. It was when I was watching way too much news and just hated the world around me. The song is basically holding a mirror up to humanity and showing its true reflection. When I wrote this, I imagined a death figure sat on a throne watching how we destroy each other. Not everyone, but a lot of people are just a virus on this world, I envisioned the first part of the song to show nature and the world turning in its natural beauty. When the first vocal hits, it is almost like when the humans bought the industrial age and its destructive ways. The intro describes this perfectly. Each verse describes the downfall of humanity, I saw this part very similar to how the people in power are playing a game of chess with the working class and how they are downtrodden. Very much like puppets to use to their amusement, constantly feeding and manipulating them to control the masses. It's very similar to a lot of what is happening recently. How the real enemy's are in their towers and enjoying the chaos... from the NRA watching people kill each other, to the people charge hiding in their bunkers and still pushing for death and destruction. This quote may sound that way but it's not political, we are not a political band. It's simply my perception of how messed up our world is, how we destroy what should be held precious and and take it for granted. How those we trust to lead us forward are equally behind destruction in the name of progression." - Richard, Vocals







About the record:



"The theme of our album, 'Death and its Slaughter' is about death and the forms that have represented it, for example in personification and the ceremonies such as weighing of a soul. Such metaphors appear in the historical accounts from superstitious citizens. Part of the song 'Plague Bringer' was inspired by one from the catastrophic bubonic plague (or 'black death' as it became known) that referred to citizens inviting death to relieve them from suffering - hence the lyric 'I hear you calling my name'.



The global pandemic that emerged recently has made this song an apt choice for our first release and it bears relevance today - in relation to the fear of dying, resignation in the face of death and surrounding superstitions or misinformation.



We have come together as a collective of influences and styles and created something that we feel really tells a story on each track. We have infused our different characters and created something that we feel truly encompasses what, and who we are." - Richard, Vocals



MEET THE BAND



RICHARD ASHTON - Vocals

STARASH - Guitar

NAVAR - Guitar

SEE-KING - Drums

OWEN PADFIELD - Bass



Dying Vision was founded in London by Starash (Former Devilish Impressions), Navar and See-King(Ex Diachronia).



With each member having already developed their individual taste and style, it was forged as a complimentary mix of eclectic tastes that showcased a whole range of musical influences and genres. As a result, the band agreed that they couldn't really be categorized into a singular sub-category in extreme metal and that makes them happily diverse!



After a few alterations, the band prepared and recorded their debut album which was split between two studios in Poland under the supervision of Arkadiusz Jablonski.



Vacancies opened in the band and along came the Brits! First Owen Padfield (Edge of Ruin and Tyrannos) joined on Bass Guitar followed by Richard Ashton (Deep Throat Trauma, former: Axis Of Evil, Deathtrip Armada, Hollow Demise and Ritual Abuse) the following year.



Soon after, a series of live performances across the UK followed. This included the band making it to the Metal To The Masses final which sees the winners play the legendary Bloodstock Open Air Festival.



In parallel to the live shows, new song ideas emerged. Experimental and refinement iterations continued until they whittled down to seven songs for the second release! Finally, mixing and mastering for The Death And Its Slaughter by aforementioned producer Arkadiusz Jablonski at Monroe Sound studio was complete and the release date set for later this year!



