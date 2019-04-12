Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 30/07/2020

Slade Cum On Feel The Hitz To Be Released September 25th

Slade Cum On Feel The Hitz To Be Released September 25th
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 25th 2020 BMG proudly release Slade's Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade singles from 1970 to 1991. Cum On Feel The Hitz is released as a single CD and single LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles, In addition, there will be a 1LP and 1CD version available for North America exclusively.

Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for Slade's music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973's "Merry Christmas Everybody" has gone on to become Britain's best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade's chart career spanned 3 decades. Slade were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1's, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.

In the eighties Slade enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included "My oh My" , which reached number 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Runaway", cementing their legacy as one of the UK's greatest bands.

The iconic Slade are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade's unique and distinctive talent.


"I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around."
Alice Cooper

"Noddy Holder's got one of the greatest voices in rock ever"
Ozzy Osbourne


Cum On Feel The Hitz track listing

CD1
1.Cum On Feel The Noize
2.Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3.Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4.Coz I Luv You
5.Take Me Bak 'Ome
6.Gudbuy T'Jane
7.My Friend Stan
8.Far Far Away
9.My Oh My
10.Everyday
11.The Bangin' Man
12.Look Wot You Dun
13.Thanks For The Memory
14.Run Runaway
15.We'll Bring The House Down
16.In For A Penny
17.Let's Call It Quits
18.How Does It Feel
19.All Join Hands
20.Get Down And Get With It
21.Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2
1.Lock Up Your Daughters
2.My Baby Left Me: That's Alright
3.Gypsy Roadhog
4.(And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie
5.Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6.Ruby Red
7. Do You Believe In Miracles
8.Wheels Ain't Coming Down
9.7 Year Bitch
10.Still The Same
11.The Shape Of Things To Come
12.Know Who You Are
13.Nobody's Fool
14.Burning In The Heat Of Love
15.Give Us a Goal
16.Ginny Ginny
17.Sign Of The Times
18.Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19.Ooh La La in L.A
20.That's What Friends Are For
21.We Won't Give In
22.Merry Xmas Everybody

2LP version
Side A Side B
Get Down And Get With It Cum On Feel the Noize
Coz I Luv You Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
Look Wot You Dun My Friend Stan
Take Me Bak 'Ome Everyday
Mama Weer All Crazee Now The Bangin' Man
Gudbuy T'Jane Far Far Away

Side C Side D
How Does It Feel My Oh My
Thanks For The Memory Run Runaway
In For A Penny All Join Hands
Let's Call It Quits Myzsterious Mizster Jones
We'll Bring The House Down Radio Wall Of Sound
Lock Up Your Daughters Merry Xmas Everybody

The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019.






Most read news of the week
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Dead At 73
Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0228560 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015327930450439 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how