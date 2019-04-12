Slade Cum On Feel The Hitz To Be Released September 25th

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On September
25th 2020 BMG proudly release Slade's Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade
singles from 1970 to 1991. Cum On Feel The Hitz is released as a single CD and single LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles, In addition, there will be a 1LP and 1CD version available for North America
exclusively.
Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and "Merry Xmas Everybody
" and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.
The affection for Slade's music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973's "Merry Christmas Everybody" has gone on to become Britain's best loved Christmas song.
Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade's chart career spanned 3 decades. Slade
were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1's, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy
Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.
In the eighties Slade
enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included "My oh My" , which reached number 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Runaway", cementing their legacy as one of the UK's greatest bands.
The iconic Slade
are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade's unique and distinctive talent.
"I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around."
Alice Cooper
"Noddy Holder's got one of the greatest voices in rock ever"
Ozzy Osbourne
Cum On Feel The Hitz track listing
CD1
1.Cum On Feel The Noize
2.Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
3.Mama Weer All Crazee Now
4.Coz I Luv You
5.Take Me Bak 'Ome
6.Gudbuy T'Jane
7.My Friend Stan
8.Far Far Away
9.My Oh My
10.Everyday
11.The Bangin' Man
12.Look Wot You Dun
13.Thanks For The Memory
14.Run Runaway
15.We'll Bring The House Down
16.In For A Penny
17.Let's Call It Quits
18.How Does It Feel
19.All Join Hands
20.Get Down And Get With It
21.Radio Wall Of Sound
CD2
1.Lock Up Your Daughters
2.My Baby Left Me: That's Alright
3.Gypsy Roadhog
4.(And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie
5.Myzsterious Mizster Jones
6.Ruby Red
7. Do You Believe In Miracles
8.Wheels Ain't Coming Down
9.7 Year Bitch
10.Still The Same
11.The Shape Of Things To Come
12.Know Who You Are
13.Nobody's Fool
14.Burning In The Heat Of Love
15.Give Us a Goal
16.Ginny Ginny
17.Sign Of The Times
18.Knuckle Sandwich Nancy
19.Ooh La La in L.A
20.That's What Friends
Are For
21.We Won't Give In
22.Merry Xmas Everybody
2LP version
Side A Side B
Get Down And Get With It Cum On Feel the Noize
Coz I Luv You Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me
Look Wot You Dun My Friend Stan
Take Me Bak 'Ome Everyday
Mama Weer All Crazee Now The Bangin' Man
Gudbuy T'Jane Far Far Away
Side C Side D
How Does It Feel My Oh My
Thanks For The Memory Run Runaway
In For A Penny All Join Hands
Let's Call It Quits Myzsterious Mizster Jones
We'll Bring The House Down Radio
Wall Of Sound
Lock Up Your Daughters Merry Xmas Everybody
The full Slade
catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital
Service providers on April 12th, 2019.