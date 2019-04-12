Slade Cum On Feel The Hitz To Be Released September 25th





The full New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On September 25th 2020 BMG proudly release Slade's Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade singles from 1970 to 1991. Cum On Feel The Hitz is released as a single CD and single LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles, In addition, there will be a 1LP and 1CD version available for North America exclusively.Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" and " Merry Xmas Everybody " and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.The affection for Slade's music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973's "Merry Christmas Everybody" has gone on to become Britain's best loved Christmas song.Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade's chart career spanned 3 decades. Slade were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1's, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.In the eighties Slade enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included "My oh My" , which reached number 2 in 1983 and a year later with "Run Runaway", cementing their legacy as one of the UK's greatest bands.The iconic Slade are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade's unique and distinctive talent."I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around."Alice Cooper"Noddy Holder's got one of the greatest voices in rock ever"Ozzy OsbourneCum On Feel The Hitz track listingCD11.Cum On Feel The Noize2.Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me3.Mama Weer All Crazee Now4.Coz I Luv You5.Take Me Bak 'Ome6.Gudbuy T'Jane7.My Friend Stan8.Far Far Away9.My Oh My10.Everyday11.The Bangin' Man12.Look Wot You Dun13.Thanks For The Memory14.Run Runaway15.We'll Bring The House Down16.In For A Penny17.Let's Call It Quits18.How Does It Feel19.All Join Hands20.Get Down And Get With It21.Radio Wall Of SoundCD21.Lock Up Your Daughters2.My Baby Left Me: That's Alright3.Gypsy Roadhog4.(And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie5.Myzsterious Mizster Jones6.Ruby Red7. Do You Believe In Miracles8.Wheels Ain't Coming Down9.7 Year Bitch10.Still The Same11.The Shape Of Things To Come12.Know Who You Are13.Nobody's Fool14.Burning In The Heat Of Love15.Give Us a Goal16.Ginny Ginny17.Sign Of The Times18.Knuckle Sandwich Nancy19.Ooh La La in L.A20.That's What Friends Are For21.We Won't Give In22.Merry Xmas Everybody2LP versionSide A Side BGet Down And Get With It Cum On Feel the NoizeCoz I Luv You Skweeze Me, Pleeze MeLook Wot You Dun My Friend StanTake Me Bak 'Ome EverydayMama Weer All Crazee Now The Bangin' ManGudbuy T'Jane Far Far AwaySide C Side DHow Does It Feel My Oh MyThanks For The Memory Run RunawayIn For A Penny All Join HandsLet's Call It Quits Myzsterious Mizster JonesWe'll Bring The House Down Radio Wall Of SoundLock Up Your Daughters Merry Xmas EverybodyThe full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019.



