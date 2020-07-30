Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Music Industry 30/07/2020

El Puerto Records And Rock'n'Growl Promotion Joins Forces

El Puerto Records And Rock'n'Growl Promotion Joins Forces
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German record label El Puerto Records is happy to welcome their new partner agency Rock'N'Growl Promotion as part of the network.

After the successful collaboration on the albums of Phonomik and Mean Streak, El Puerto Label boss Bernd Stelzer and Rock'N'Growl owner Axel Wiesenauer agreed on a far-reaching collaboration.

Welcome on board!

Axel Wiesenauer states: "I'm very excited by the opportunity of working with El Puerto Records and in particular executive Bernd Stelzer, who has proven to be passionate and forward thinking to meet great challenges."

EL PUERTO RECORDS - the music label for guitar driven, authentic music and genuine artists! Founded in 2014 EL PUERTO RECORDS has built a worldwide distribution and licensing network and works with well-known, experienced partners all over the world. With the know-how of more than 30 years in the business we are an experienced, dedicated partner for new and upcoming bands as well as established artists.

Rock'N'Growl Promotion is an music promotion/press and consulting company that was founded back in the 90s - with over 25 years of experience in the music industry business. Rock'N'Growl Promotion worked with coming bands, newcomers and well-known names, including Robin Beck, Warrior Soul, The Quireboys, David Ellefson, Helstar, Jeff Scott Soto, Wildstreet and more.

More info:
www.el-puerto-records.com
www.rockngrowl.com






