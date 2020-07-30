Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 30/07/2020

Automaton 3, A New Version Of Murat Ses Iconic Album Automaton (1990 And 2005) Slated For 2021

Automaton 3, A New Version Of Murat Ses Iconic Album Automaton (1990 And 2005) Slated For 2021
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Automaton (Slave With Ewer Device) was first solo album by Murat Ses, Turkish-Austrian Synth Wiz. A team work with Nihal Ses aka OpBe who delivered the script/concept, artwork created on the basis of impressions of an 13th century scientist called Cezari.
AUTOMATON was the first part of a trilogy based on The Timeless and Boundless Context of Civilization (Binfen and Culduz were next albums of the trilogy)

Automaton 2 (Automaton Squared, San Francisco Miami Impressions) released in 2005.
The album had new instrumental tracks additional to some of previous tracks recorded with new synths and artist's own samples.

Murat Ses is called Father of Anadolu Pop, a musical style created by Murat Ses in the late 60s and early 70s. The style is a synthesis of Western and Turkish musical styles and elements and is possibly the first fusion from this geographic region. A unique album with predominantly Murat Ses compositions and arrangements (Danses et Rythmes de la Turquie D-hier A Aujourd-hui) in this style was awarded the Grand Prix du Disque of the Charles Cros Academy in Paris (1971).






