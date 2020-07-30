3x Grammy Nominated Billboard Charting Artist James Worthy Releases New Music



3x Grammy-Nominated Artist, Songwriter, and Producer



Coming off of the recent success of his sophomore EP, "Kaleidoscopes", Co-Executive Produced by the legendary artist PM Dawn, Worthy brings us "



As his career continues to reach new levels, Worthy remains humble and steadfast in perfecting his craft and bringing his fans an authentic sound. "I got a job to do. I got something that I have to prove to the world. I'm inspiring people around the world to follow their dream, so that's my responsibility."



About 6x Entertainment

6x Entertainment is a multifaceted music and entertainment management firm that represents talent in film, television, music, and sports.



Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy/?igshid=171ktc0o0jj3y

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kingjamesworthy

