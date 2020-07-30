Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 30/07/2020

Masked Mystery Group, Nearly Skulls, Release Explosive Debut Album

Masked Mystery Group, Nearly Skulls, Release Explosive Debut Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Meet Nearly Skulls - a rock band who believe in real music, physical media but are less committed to standard human existence. Ferociously protective of their true identities, the trio have elected to only manifest themselves as skulls, leading to huge speculation as to who the mystery three are. Having already created one of the summer's rock earworms with Dots, they celebrate American Independence Day with typical irreverence with American Rules. Expect at least some of the dots to be joined together by the time their debut album, Bucket Listening, is released on 30th July.

These are the facts as we know them: based in Manchester, Nearly Skulls comprise Andy (guitars/bass); Paul (vocals; guitar) and Dean (drums)…though they are at pains to point out that these may not be their real names. They reveal a previously successful US tour in a former incarnation…not that this narrows things down much. Their bony visages do however, let the music do the talking. The Who-esque choruses; U2 dynamics and casual nods to genres as seemingly disparate as prog, glam and metal show a deep knowledge of music as well as a real mastery of their instruments, with their stunning visuals demonstrating that this most mesmerising of bands can add more than a little flesh to the bones of their music, if not their faces.



Masked Supergroup? Twisted teenagers? Dangerous pensioners? Nearly Skulls might remain anonymous for now but their debut album, Bucket Listening, is the indie rock mega-skeleton which promises a summer of hits…no bones about it.


FOLLOW NEARLY SKULLS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nearly-Skulls/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nearlyskulls
Website: https://nearlyskulls.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ahHIhCOqYpChtireL7Y7d
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8YIdzgoRNj_WgRnh_Go-5g/videos






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0207739 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018510818481445 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how