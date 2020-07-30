DK-zero Release Their 90's MTV Inspired Music Video "FU$"





Get ready for an other-worldly experience as D-Punk and Kato take you on a journey that deals with the loss of love, the depths of human deceit, self loathing and frustration evolving into every aspect of hate and all the things they experience along the way. Buckle up "Zero's" and feel the pain! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DK-Zero release their music video FU$, off their new album Cyber Sex Inc.Inspired by 90s era music videos on MTV, DK-Zero release the music video FU$, the newest single off their new album Cyber Sex Inc. DK-Zero filmed the music video while in tour in Central and South America just before Covid 19 closed world borders . FU$ was filmed in on a day off from their tour in San Jose, Costa Rica at various parts in the city. The impromptu music video was filmed complete on an iPhone as the band was inspired by the city and its surroundings. FU$ blends a gritty fusion of Hip-Hop and Punk.Cyber Sex Inc is set in dystopian future where Corporations have done enough human gene testing that they have figured out a way to "breed out" the ability for the average person to enjoy having an orgasm or really feel much of anything at all sexually. The only way people can enjoy sex or "get off" is by purchasing a pill or multiple pills from the company. Cyber Sex Inc was produced by Charles Kallaghan Massabo (Falling In Reverse & Davey Suicide).About DK-ZeroDK-Zero is the brain/lovechild of Seattle Musician and bassist D-Punk (of the iconic Steampunk band Abney Park) and Welsh born Steampunk fashion icon, TV personality, erotic model and entrepreneur Kato. Sometime in late 2015 the duo began a collaboration to write and record music that had the energy of some of their favorite artists from the late 90's and early 2000's Industrial Rock Scene. Blending Cyber, EDM, Breakbeats and Hip Hop with hard hitting Old School Industrial Rock, the duo exploded on the scene in 2018 with their Debut Album "From Nothing". The album featured 4 singles, 2 music videos, one documentary, and kicked off an incredibly successful American Tour. World Press named DK-Zero one of the top 5 bands to follow in 2019 and their Cyber-Heavy breakout single "iFeel" followed up by their epic Wasteland battle call "Turn Up The Hate", made serious waves in the Goth Industrial scene worldwide!With hints of Old School Industrial Rock and Nu Metal blended with current EDM, House and Break Beats; these two are doing more than just picking up the baton from bands like Marylin Manson, Nine Inch Nails and Rob Zombie; they are creating what can only be described as the best fusion of Industrial Rock and EDM today!Get ready for an other-worldly experience as D-Punk and Kato take you on a journey that deals with the loss of love, the depths of human deceit, self loathing and frustration evolving into every aspect of hate and all the things they experience along the way. Buckle up "Zero's" and feel the pain!



