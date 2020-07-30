Versari Looks Back On Life And Past Ghosts In Their New Music Video "Plus De Tristesse"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French Post-Punk/Rock artists Versari release the music video for their song Plus de Tristesse (No More Sadness).



Off Versari's new album Sous La Peau (Under the Skin) which was released in April this year, on New York label Declared Goods. Plus de Tristesse is the latest single off their critically acclaimed album. Plus de Tristesse is a contemplative ballad that reflects on how you may live your life and how you look back upon it towards the end of it. Vocalist/Founder Jean-Charles Versari explains how they wrote the song..

The creation process of this song was interesting: the musical idea came from a free improvisation (as all our music does) and I took it home to structure and write, as I really liked what we had.







It took me quite a long time to finish it, and it is the last song we recorded for the album - but I knew it was an important one. when we started playing it in the studio, we had to learn how to play it together, and play it well.



In the end it turned out exactly how I wanted to have it.



The video was directed by Jean-baptiste Deucher and Marie Catry and filed in a 12th century church in the city of Rennes, France that was converted into a theater. As the song is about trying to make sense of past stories, the video was shot as Versari appear to be the audience and play in the video. They seem to be their own ghosts and echos of the past.



About Versari



Versari's music is a straight forward new/cold wave, close-to-the-bone, a shrapnel made post-punk/hardcore, barbed-wire pop, melancholy rock. They have sharpened their identity for years: Their music is a true three-piece effort, nurished by years of practice, shows, moments shared, love of playing together with a common goal. Their musical references are mainly sung in English, but they chose to express their flaws, memories, feelings in their mother tongue. Rather than being one of the numerous clones, they prefer freedom, crossing-over. Owning their identity. Their music mocks all borders. It tells, acts, loves, destroys and starts again. Expecting and hoping for nothing. Their music simply is.



