Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 30/07/2020

Versari Looks Back On Life And Past Ghosts In Their New Music Video "Plus De Tristesse"

Versari Looks Back On Life And Past Ghosts In Their New Music Video "Plus De Tristesse"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French Post-Punk/Rock artists Versari release the music video for their song Plus de Tristesse (No More Sadness).

Off Versari's new album Sous La Peau (Under the Skin) which was released in April this year, on New York label Declared Goods. Plus de Tristesse is the latest single off their critically acclaimed album. Plus de Tristesse is a contemplative ballad that reflects on how you may live your life and how you look back upon it towards the end of it. Vocalist/Founder Jean-Charles Versari explains how they wrote the song..
The creation process of this song was interesting: the musical idea came from a free improvisation (as all our music does) and I took it home to structure and write, as I really liked what we had.



It took me quite a long time to finish it, and it is the last song we recorded for the album - but I knew it was an important one. when we started playing it in the studio, we had to learn how to play it together, and play it well.

In the end it turned out exactly how I wanted to have it.

The video was directed by Jean-baptiste Deucher and Marie Catry and filed in a 12th century church in the city of Rennes, France that was converted into a theater. As the song is about trying to make sense of past stories, the video was shot as Versari appear to be the audience and play in the video. They seem to be their own ghosts and echos of the past.

About Versari

Versari's music is a straight forward new/cold wave, close-to-the-bone, a shrapnel made post-punk/hardcore, barbed-wire pop, melancholy rock. They have sharpened their identity for years: Their music is a true three-piece effort, nurished by years of practice, shows, moments shared, love of playing together with a common goal. Their musical references are mainly sung in English, but they chose to express their flaws, memories, feelings in their mother tongue. Rather than being one of the numerous clones, they prefer freedom, crossing-over. Owning their identity. Their music mocks all borders. It tells, acts, loves, destroys and starts again. Expecting and hoping for nothing. Their music simply is.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Clutch Announce Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II On Aug 7th | Tix Now On Sale | Fans To Choose Set List
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Understanding House Music Origins
German Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share 'Waldsee' Live Session Video
Recovery Unplugged Addresses Addiction In Minority Communities During National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Rhea Francani Releases New Country Pop Single "I'll Go" Draws Huge Attention To Fresh Singer/Songwriter




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235679 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018901824951172 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how