Music Industry 31/07/2020

Cinq Music Expands Into Africa/Afrobeats - Signs King98 - Kachiri' Single/Music Video Features Killer Collaboration/Dance Choreography

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Signing King98 to a distribution deal is part of Cinq's continued focus on international expansion, showcasing music and culture from around the world

Cinq Music has released its first Afrobeats single titled, "Kachiri" via Zimbabwean rapper/singer King98 and Tazanian singer/songwriter/artist Diamond Platnumz. The accompanying music video, featuring a heavy dose of dance choreography, was shot by Director Kenny. "Kachiri" has received almost 2 million views on YouTube since its July 16 release.

"Cinq is excited and proud to bring on a young artist like King98 teamed up with Diamond, one of biggest influencers and YouTube streamers in Africa and the fast emerging Afrobeats genre, " says Fotemah "Tmah" Mba, Cinq head of A&R, General Market. "Signing King98 to a distribution deal is part of Cinq's continued focus on international expansion, showcasing music and culture from around the world."

"Kachiri" means twerk, or dance in Swahili. According to King98 manager Hadja Kobele, King98 brought his song to Diamond Platnumz's attention. "It was Tanzania meets Zimbabwe," says Kobele. "It's a celebratory song about dance and partying, shot in Tanzanian and featuring some killer choreography. Afrobeats continues its upward move as an emerging trend in music."

A singer, songwriter, actor and businessman, Diamond Platnumz is one of the most influential artists ever to come out of Africa. He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, a TV Station titled Wasafi Tv and a radio station titled Wasafi Fm. His hit songs include "Number One" featuring Nigerian artist Davido. Diamond has won numerous awards at Channel O, MTV Awards, Soundcity, Kilimnjaro Music Awards, Headies, Afrima, Afrimma, Kora, AEA and the HiPipo Music Award.

Cinq Music is a technology-driven record label, distribution, and rights management company. Cinq's repertoire has won Grammy awards, dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and numerous number ONE chart positions on a variety of Billboard charts. It's repertoire includes heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee, T.I., Sean Kingston, Anuel and hundreds more. "Janet Jackson, Anuel, T.I., Daddy Yankee, Sean Kingston, Bad Bunny and hundreds more.






