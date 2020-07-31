Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 31/07/2020

Steam Down Reworks Wayne Shorter's "Etcetera" For "Blue Note Re:imagined"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Steam Down, whose fiery mix of afro-swing, grime, jazz, and future soul has led them to become one of the London music scene's most-talked-about groups, have released their new version of Wayne Shorter's "Etcetera" featuring vocals by Afronaut Zu. "Wayne Shorter has long been my favourite saxophonist and composer in jazz," says Steam Down's Ahnansé. "Reworking 'Etcetera' from his legendary Blue Note catalogue is a childhood dream come true."

The song is the fifth single to be released from Blue Note Re:imagined, a forthcoming collection of classic Blue Note tracks re-imagined by a selection of the UK scene's most exciting young talents. Previous singles include Poppy Ajudha's rework of Herbie Hancock's "Watermelon Man," Skinny Pelembe's take on Andrew Hill's "Illusion," Ezra Collective's cover of Wayne Shorter's "Footprints," and Jorja Smith's update of St Germain's "Rose Rouge."

The album's full track listing has also been revealed today:
Jorja Smith "Rose Rouge" - from St Germain Tourist (2000)
Ezra Collective "Footprints" - from Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple (1966)
Poppy Ajudha "Watermelon Man (Under The Sun)" - from Herbie Hancock Takin' Off (1962)
Jordan Rakei "Wind Parade" - from Donald Byrd Places and Spaces (1975)
Skinny Pelembe "Illusion (Silly Apparition)" - from Andrew Hill One for One (1969)
Alfa Mist "Galaxy" - from Eddie Henderson Sunburst (1975)
Ishmael Ensemble "Search for Peace" - from McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy (1967)
Nubya Garcia "A Shade of Jade" - from Joe Henderson Mode for Joe (1966)
Steam Down feat. Afronaut Zu "Etcetera" - from Wayne Shorter Etcetera (1965)
Blue Lab Beats "Montara" - from Bobby Hutcherson Montara (1975)
Yazmin Lacey "I'll Never Stop Loving You" - from Dodo Greene My Hour of Need (1962)
Fieh "Armageddon" - from Wayne Shorter Night Dreamer (1964)
Mr Jukes "Maiden Voyage" - from Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage (1965)
Shabaka Hutchings "Prints Tie" - from Bobby Hutcherson San Francisco (1970)
Melt Yourself Down "Caribbean Fire Dance" - from Joe Henderson Mode for Joe (1966)
Emma-Jean Thackray "Speak No Evil / Night Dreamer" - from Wayne Shorter Speak No Evil (1964) & Night Dreamer (1964)
Blue Note Re:imagined will be released September 25 on Blue Note/Decca, and is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.






