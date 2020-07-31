Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 31/07/2020

Bill Frisell Releases New Single "Valentine;" Title Track Of Guitarist's New Trio Album Out Aug. 14

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed guitarist Bill Frisell has released "Valentine," the Monk-ish title track of his forthcoming trio album featuring bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston to be released August 14 on Blue Note Records. It follows two previous singles, the Civil Rights anthem "We Shall Overcome" and "Keep Your Eyes Open," a new version of a Frisell composition first recorded on his 1997 album Nashville. Valentine will be released August 14 and is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

Valentine explores the creative freedom of the trio format and the profound relationship that exists between these three musicians after years of touring. The album was produced by Lee Townsend, recorded by Tucker Martine, and features cover artwork by Carole D'Inverno, graphic design by Luke Jacobs, and videos by Monica Jane Frisell.

DownBeat awarded Valentine a 5-star "Masterpiece" rating with reviewer J.D. Considine writing "Even though the selections on Valentine hail from a range of styles the performances represent jazz playing at its most sublime," and praising how the trio "consistently and strikingly play as one, voices intertwined, completing phrases as if sharing a single thought."






