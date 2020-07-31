New Jerry Garcia Music Release To Benefit Covid-19 Relief



All streaming proceeds will support the Jerry Garcia Foundation's OnlyLove Relief Fund, which has designated to assist in COVID-19 relief. The following 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations will receive proceeds for their relief programs through individual grants: MusiCares®, WhyHunger and the IBMA Relief Fund, an affiliate of the International Bluegrass



In addition to the music, a giclée print of Jerry's "California Mission" watercolor painting will be available for online auction on the Charity Buzz website. The painting was used as album cover art for this project.



An art booklet, complete with liner notes, will be available at the Terrapin Gallery.

"Music heals," said a spokesperson for the Jerry Garcia Foundation. "It has the potential to lift our spirits and connect us with one another. It is our hope that this music will bring comfort where needed."



The artists appearing on this album are members of the Jerry Garcia Band in its various incarnations from 1976 to 1990.



The "My Sisters and Brothers" track list includes the following:

"The Wheel"

"My Sisters and Brothers"

"Palm Sunday"

"I'll Be With Thee"

"Turtle Dove"

"Who Was John"

"Ride Mighty High"

"Magnificent Sanctuary Band"

Album compiled for release at Joe Gastwirt Mastering.

The art booklet includes a liner-notes story titled, "The Magnificent Sanctuary Band," written by



Jerry's daughter, Keelin Garcia, and his wife, Manasha, served as the project's producers.

Filmmaker and director Justin Kreutzmann joined the production team and contributed his video for "The Wheel" as a complement to the first track on the album.



The nonprofit organizations receiving grants from this project have created relief programs addressing COVID-19 in addition to their ongoing charitable activities.



WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible and has focused on the growing hunger needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. MusiCares® has concentrated on the music community, including composers, performers and other professionals affected by the pandemic. The International Bluegrass



For additional information, please visit jerrygarciafoundation.org.

Jerry Garcia Foundation

The Jerry Garcia Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2015 in honor of the musician, artist and visionary, Jerry Garcia.



