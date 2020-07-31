Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"





Hosted on Krayzie Bone's new platform LivingLegends.TV and presented by Leaves of Legend,











"So many of the issues we are dealing with currently are issues that BTNH have been fighting against since its creation. We never stopped talking about these issues, and because of that we feel our music is needed more than ever. There are a lot of artists who have not said much during these trying times in our fight against systemic racism, and because of the content of our music, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with the people and deliver a performance that unifies our voices" explains the legendary group. BTNH have envisioned this show as a collection of legends united in the fight for true equality and justice…to celebrate real rap while supporting causes during these difficult times with the rise of Covid-19.



"With everything happening in these times, It Was All A Stream was produced to help drive home a message to the world: now is the time to 'spread the love.' Our message will be amplified through electrifying performances of our legendary artists who will give our fans an entertaining, uplifting experience through my new platform, LivingLegends.TV." Spread the Love is also the name of Krayzie Bone's newly founded initiative.



In solidarity with the revolutionary social change that is spreading across the world, It Was All A Stream will be the launching pad for the Spread the Love initiative, which will also be supporting organizations fighting for justice and equality: Breaking Through Barriers to Success, the Social





For more information on the upcoming live stream It Was All A Stream show visit www.LivingLegends.TV New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Living Legends TV) Living Legends TV announces Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and B-Real of Cypress Hill are headlining a global livestream concert, It Was All A Stream (IWAAS) on Saturday, August 8th (7pm PST/10pm EST), a benefit concert aimed to move the culture forward and "spread the love" during these challenging times.Hosted on Krayzie Bone's new platform LivingLegends.TV and presented by Leaves of Legend, Bobby Dee, Ooze and King Palm, IWAAS will be a live stream concert elevating the spirits of fans from Cleveland, Los Angeles and worldwide. Snoop Dogg recently gained nearly 3 million people viewing his Verzuz TV battle with DMX, he is eagerly anticipating the August 8th show. "Come ride on a fantastic voyage with me, DJ Snoopadelic, Dr. Greenthumb aka B-Real and my homeboys Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as we blaze into IT WAS ALL A STREAM,' says Snoop Dogg. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (BTNH) have always been innovators of hip-hop culture. That commitment to speak up when it's important and share a message that people need now more than ever, has driven BTNH to create new ways of doing things and It Was All A Stream is exactly that."So many of the issues we are dealing with currently are issues that BTNH have been fighting against since its creation. We never stopped talking about these issues, and because of that we feel our music is needed more than ever. There are a lot of artists who have not said much during these trying times in our fight against systemic racism, and because of the content of our music, we feel it is our responsibility to stand with the people and deliver a performance that unifies our voices" explains the legendary group. BTNH have envisioned this show as a collection of legends united in the fight for true equality and justice…to celebrate real rap while supporting causes during these difficult times with the rise of Covid-19."With everything happening in these times, It Was All A Stream was produced to help drive home a message to the world: now is the time to 'spread the love.' Our message will be amplified through electrifying performances of our legendary artists who will give our fans an entertaining, uplifting experience through my new platform, LivingLegends.TV." Spread the Love is also the name of Krayzie Bone's newly founded initiative.In solidarity with the revolutionary social change that is spreading across the world, It Was All A Stream will be the launching pad for the Spread the Love initiative, which will also be supporting organizations fighting for justice and equality: Breaking Through Barriers to Success, the Social Justice Learning Institute, the National Lawyers Guild (Sacramento Chapter), the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, the Campaign for Non Profit Resilience, the Cleveland School of Cannabis, 2nd Call and Justice for Breonna Taylor. Elizabeth Kim, President of the National Lawyers Guild (Sacramento Chapter), shares her excitement in partnering with this historic effort: "Through this partnership with the Spread the Love initiative and It Was All A Stream, we can expand our team of legal observers who put their lives on the frontline to monitor police brutality and recruit more pro bono attorneys for national Mass Defense work. Furthermore, we can provide necessary Know Your Rights trainings and resources to first response organizers on the ground."For more information on the upcoming live stream It Was All A Stream show visit www.LivingLegends.TV



