News
Pop / Rock 31/07/2020

Sir Ivan's $10,000 Megamix Competition Helps Out-Of-Work DJs Around The World

New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Sir Ivan) After weeks of innovative mixing by electronic dance music DJs from around the globe and after his celebrity judges made their final picks, Sir Ivan and sponsoring organizations have delivered cash and other prizes to 10 very deserving creators.

Sir Ivan, in what ended up to be the most creative "greatest hits" project in history, rewarded 10 DJs from all around the world for taking his top 18 songs from his catalog and producing a 60-minute "mega-mix" in their own individually creative ways.
The project was a way for Sir Ivan to help nightclub DJs that have been out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The top five winners are Plurthlings (Denver, CO USA), DJ Tailik (Melbourne, AU), Donette Gómez (Veracruz, Mexico), Mourin DJ (Buenos Aires, Argentina), and Henry Ortiz (Santander, Columbia). They each received a $1,000 cash prize directly from Sir Ivan. They also received an artist promotion package from renowned public relations and promotion company Matt Caldwell PR.

In addition to the top five cash winners, Sir Ivan also awarded five runners-up: Gozu (Eskisehir, Turkey), Paul Ross (Glasgow, Scotland), Mavvwa (Colombo, Sri Lanka), Drop Ground (Mexico), and Tago (Portugal) with a copy of The Dance Music Manual, signed by the author, which is revered as "the bible of electronic music production" by top dance music producers.

The giving certainly didn't stop there as Sir Ivan also donated an additional $5,000 to Insomniac's "Rave Recovery" fund. The money was earmarked to help even more DJs that are out of work due to the pandemic.

With the help of an esteemed "A-list DJ" panel of judges - Paul Oakenfold, Bassjackers, DJs From Mars, Tenishia, and Exodus - the MegaMix project reached over eight million people worldwide.

To listen to all the contestants' mixes, visit https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/sirivanmegamix/.

More About Sir Ivan
Sir Ivan has dedicated his recording artist career to remaking the iconic peace songs from the 1960s and was the first to take a Beatles or John Lennon ballad and turn it into an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) song. "Imagine" launched Sir Ivan's career and all his songs since have gone on to top the charts on Billboard, DJ Times, and Music Week.
Competition Winners: Plurthlings (Denver, CO USA), DJ Tailik (Melbourne, AU), Donette Gómez (Veracruz, Mexico), Mourin DJ (Buenos Aires, Argentina), and Henry Ortiz (Santander, Columbia)






