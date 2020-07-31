Donovan Woods Champions Independent Creators On 'With People Project'





Award-winning "artist to know" (Rolling Stone) Donovan Woods is using his new music to uplift a diverse group of independent creators with the "Donovan Woods With People Project," which launched yesterday, Wed., Jul. 29th. The first video is a visual interpretation of his latest song "Clean Slate." It was created by IRIS, a designer/illustrator based in Toronto, Canada.







Woods, who will announce new music in the coming weeks, will collaborate with visual artists, illustrators, dancers and others to create pieces inspired by his new songs, fusing art and music together to diversify the creative lens through which fans absorb these songs.



Iris Li is a Toronto-based graphic designer and illustrator currently studying at York University in its Sheridan Design program. She spoke with Woods about how she created her art based on personal experiences blended with surrealism (HERE). She draws inspiration from artists like Gertrude Abercrombie or



As many independent creators have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Woods is shining a light on each artist chosen for the project and selling 20 prints of the final pieces to fans with 100% of proceeds going to the creator.



For more information on Donovan Woods, please visit donovanwoods.net. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Channeling "Humans of New York," Woods highlights visual artists, dancers, illustrators and more in conjunction with new musicAward-winning "artist to know" (Rolling Stone) Donovan Woods is using his new music to uplift a diverse group of independent creators with the "Donovan Woods With People Project," which launched yesterday, Wed., Jul. 29th. The first video is a visual interpretation of his latest song "Clean Slate." It was created by IRIS, a designer/illustrator based in Toronto, Canada.Woods, who will announce new music in the coming weeks, will collaborate with visual artists, illustrators, dancers and others to create pieces inspired by his new songs, fusing art and music together to diversify the creative lens through which fans absorb these songs.Iris Li is a Toronto-based graphic designer and illustrator currently studying at York University in its Sheridan Design program. She spoke with Woods about how she created her art based on personal experiences blended with surrealism (HERE). She draws inspiration from artists like Gertrude Abercrombie or Leonora Carrington who both produce uncommon imagery with layers of hidden symbols and juxtaposition.As many independent creators have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Woods is shining a light on each artist chosen for the project and selling 20 prints of the final pieces to fans with 100% of proceeds going to the creator.For more information on Donovan Woods, please visit donovanwoods.net.



