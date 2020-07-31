Ferris & Sylvester To Release New EP I Should Be On A Train, October 2





Bob Harris, BBC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Ferris & Sylvester -- the 2020 Americana UK Emerging Artist Award-winning duo of Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester whose music "heads straight for the brain's joy receptors, and damned if it doesn't hit its target" (NPR) -- announce their latest EP I Should Be On A Train, out October 2nd on LAB Records.After amassing some 7 million streams on the back of their previous two EPs and singles, supporting the likes of Robert Plant, George Ezra and Eric Clapton (at Hyde Park), and playing festival stages at Glastonbury, The Great Escape and Isle of Wight, 2020 was to be a breakout year for Ferris & Sylvester. The first two months of the year saw them winning the Americana UK award and touring Europe with Jade Bird. And then things ground to a halt.At home in the English countryside with a newly open diary, they recorded the five songs that make up the I Should Be On A Train EP. The title track, an explosive blues ballad that showcases why Clash Magazine says F&S "tap into something primal," was originally written in the back of a bus while they were on the Jade Bird tour, but it took on new significance when recorded this Spring. The video features performances from Ferris & Sylvester's last show of that tour plus Super 8 footage Issy and Archie shot more recently during lockdown.The other songs on I Should Be On A Train range from the wistfully psychedelic "Knock You Down," to the modal riffs and spine-tingling harmonies on "Good Man," and real-time reflections of "Everyone is Home," culminating with a stunning rendition of The Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends," which grew out of Ferris & Sylvester's lockdown live streams where they made a weekly practice of sharing new covers with fans.About the recordings Ferris & Sylvester say: "The world is adapting to a new reality, and we've been determined to adapt with it and get creative. It can be difficult in isolation to know how to move forward. People are lonely, overwhelmed and yearning to connect. We were busy writing for future projects, trying to map out the next chapters. But we decided it was more important to give what we can now. All we know is we are happiest when sharing our music and we hope this brings joy to people."I Should Be On A Train will be available digitally and on limited edition 12" vinyl. Pre-save/pre-order the album: fanlink.to/ISBOAT2020 shows may be on hold, but Ferris & Sylvester have rescheduled several US dates for 2021. See below for a full itinerary.FERRIS & SYLVESTER 2021 U.S. + CANADA TOUR DATES:March 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel CafeMarch 27 - Chicago, IL - Martyr'sMarch 30 - Nashville, TN - High WattApril 1 - Washington, DC - SongbyrdApril 2 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music HallApril 3 - Toronto, OR - Drake HotelI SHOULD BE ON A TRAIN TRACK LISTING:1. I Should Be On A Train2. Knock You Down3. Everyone Is Home4. Good Man5. With A Little Help From My FriendsACCLAIM FOR FERRIS & SYLVESTER:"A rich and fully realized sound that leaves you pining for a full length"Rolling Stone"A masterpiece of Brit Folk that should already have made them household names"MOJO"Alt Simon & Garfunkel… dreamy pop with spiky sentiments"The Guardian"A great band, with lovely harmonies who opened for us last year. I'm sure they'll continue to go from strength to strength"Robert Plant"From bluesy guitars that storm and shimmer to unison vocals that build to a massive group sing-along. It heads straight for the brain's joy receptors, and damned if it doesn't hit its target"NPR"Their contagious blend of country and rambunctious rockabilly is beautifully delivered"The Independent"Sluicing together Americana-leanings with elements of blues, soul, and even a dash of pop, the pair seemed to tap into something primal"Clash"Pure, furious and carnal bluesy rock'n'roll"Gigwise"A rising force in British music [with] a sound that is absolutely unique"Bob Harris, BBC Radio



