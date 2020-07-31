Peaches Shares Interpretation Of T. Rex's "Solid Gold, Easy Action" From Hal Willner-produced Homage





26. She Was Born To Be My New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Peaches has released her interpretation of the T. Rex hit "Solid Gold, Easy Action," from the Hal Willner-produced "massive, star-studded" (Consequence of Sound) collection AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, out September 4 on BMG.Of all the Bolan versions uncovered so far from this treasure trove, Peaches is perhaps the most radical, but a perfect example of how Bolan's influence spreads across the musical world. The original 1972 hit was a quick release of electric frustration, while Peaches has created something more electronica and industrial, a cut 'n' paste feel as the track develops that suits the musical traditions of its recording location of Berlin. Nevertheless, Bolan's gender-fluid, glam persona also plots a straight line to Peaches who has spent the past two decades upending stereotypes and challenging social norms while championing issues of gender equality and sexual identity with biting wit and fearless originality. "Solid Gold, Easy Action" joins the artists together over time and genres.Says Peaches, "Hal and I always wanted to work on music together and when this came up, Hal was hellbound on getting me involved. He came to Berlin and set me up with Budgie (Siouxsie and the Banshees) and Knox Chandler . Then I went to NYC to mix with Hal and Marc (Urselli). I'm grateful to have had this time with Hal and that's mainly why this track means so much to me.""Solid Gold, Easy Action" is the fifth song to be released from Angelheaded Hipster, following Joan Jett's "Jeepster," Kesha's "Children of the Revolution," Devendra Banhart's "Scenescof" and Nick Cave's "Cosmic Dancer." Each of the 26 tracks on Angelheaded Hipster was produced by the acclaimed Hal Willner, who passed away from COVID-19 in April. Willner had previously served as the Saturday Night Live sketch music producer for nearly 40 years, produced albums for Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull and William S. Burroughs, and concept albums drawing upon the music of Thelonious Monk, Kurt Weill, vintage Disney films and others.For AngelHeaded Hipster, Willner brought together a wide-ranging cast to reimagine Bolan's greatest songs - Jett, Kesha, Banhart and Cave plus Marc Almond, Børns, Helga Davis, Perry Farrell, Elysian Fields, Gavin Friday, Emily Haines, Jesse Harris, King Khan, Sean Lennon & Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Maria McKee, Father John Misty, John Cameron Mitchell, Gaby Moreno, Nena, Beth Orton, Peaches, Todd Rundgren, Lucinda Williams, Victoria Williams With Julian Lennon and U2 Feat. Elton John. AngelHeaded Hipster will be available on CD, LP and digital.Hal Willner worked on AngelHeaded Hipster for several years, with sessions spanning continents, from New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, to London, Paris and Berlin. The project was conceived and executive produced by Bill Curbishley and Ethan Silverman. Kate Hyman had the creative vision to ask Willner to produce it.Marc Bolan was a folk pop troubadour, Glam Rock's metal guru, a pop star who burned as bright as any, a brilliant guitarist, style icon and poet. He has been famously cited as a major influence by some of the biggest names in music, from David Bowie to Johnny Marr. He died in 1977 aged just 29, after a car crash in London.AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T.RexTracklist:1. Children Of The Revolution - Kesha2. Cosmic Dancer - Nick Cave3. Jeepster - Joan Jett4. Scenescof - Devendra Banhart5. Life's A Gas - Lucinda Williams6. Solid Gold, Easy Action - Peaches7. Dawn Storm - Børns8. Hippy Gumbo - Beth Orton9. I Love To Boogie - King Khan10. Beltane Walk - Gaby Moreno11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) - U2 feat. Elton John12. Diamond Meadows - John Cameron Mitchell13. Ballrooms Of Mars - Emily Haines14. Main Man - Father John Misty15. Rock On - Perry Farrell16. The Street and Babe Shadow - Elysian Fields17. The Leopards - Gavin Friday18. Metal Guru - Nena19. Teenage Dream - Marc Almond20. Organ Blues - Helga Davis21. Planet Queen - Todd Rundgren22. Great Horse - Jessie Harris23. Mambo Sun - Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl24. Pilgrim's Tale - Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise - David Johansen26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan - Maria McKee & Gavin Friday



