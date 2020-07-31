Indie-Pop Four-Piece PREP Announce Debut Self-Titled Album





PREP's newest single "On and On" is also out today. It's another bop that will treat summertime sadness with its slick beat and melancholy vocals. What started as a romantic, slow burning love song transformed into an aching, synth driven track about someone that's left.



"It's almost like the song wishes it was a love song," PREP's singer Tom Havelock says.

Watch the fading sunset themed visualizer that brings the single artwork to life: https://youtu.be/fF0_sZpERdo



Read more via Northern Transmissions & Brightest Young Things.

"On and On" follows PREP's single "Pictures of You," that Indie Shuffle calls "a groove-laden, synth-pop stunner with an '80s edge," and American Songwriter categorizes as "smooth music from the future."



Watch the 8-bit, video game inspired video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQ_JU0o4A0k



Previously released tracks of 2020 "Love Breaks Down" and "Over" featuring Norwegian electro-pop singer songwriter Anna of the North aren't included on PREP's debut album, but still justify head bops.



PRAISE FOR PREP:

"exactly what we need right now"

— DUJOUR

"glittering and punchy all at once"

— CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND

"dreamy, coastal vibe"

— PAPER

"jazzy R&B song that overflows with lush synths"

— BILLBOARD

"smooth music from the future"

— AMERICAN SONGWRITER

"slinky dose of late-night funk-inspired R&B"

— INDIE SHUFFLE

About PREP:

In 2015 the four members of PREP came together to cut deep grooves that mine contemporary R&B and electronica while hearkening back to the soft, sheer sound of the late '70s and early '80s—what some listeners have retroactively dubbed yacht rock. The love for that style united vocalist-lyricist Tom Havelock, keyboardist Llywelyn Ap Myrddin, drummer Guillaume Jambel, and producer Dan Radclyffe. PREP is pop music that feels tip-of-the-tongue familiar even though you've never heard it before.



The freshness of fusing well-worn genre tunes with modern sounds is a product of the distinct backgrounds that make up the group. Llywelyn has a classical music education in composition and piano; Guillaume moonlights as a house producer and DJ; Dan produces hip-hop, and Tom works as a pen-for-hire songwriter in the pop music world. With widespread critical support and radio love from BBC



