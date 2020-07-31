Contradash Releases Official Video For "White Lie" Out Now On Interscope Records

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising LA artist contradash shares the video for his new single "White Lie" out now on Interscope Records. The edgy and in-your-face visuals capture the "raw and emphatic" (Flaunt) emotions behind each lyric, showcasing the emo-rap-pop revivalist that contradash has become.



Produced by Russ Chell (Lil Nas X Juice WRLD), the "genre-blending" (Billboard) "White Lie" is an undeniably catchy track about deception and toxic relationships; a guitar-driven revision of early 2000s pop-punk, with a massive hook and song of the summer potential.



Billboard included the song in its "10 Cool New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week" saying it "straddles the line between dance, pop, rap and alt-rock in fewer than three colorful, deftly produced minutes."



Already contradash made early fans of PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade and Pigeons & Planes, who named him one of their Best New Artists of the Month in February. Stay tuned for more to come for contradash later this year.



