Powersquad New Album Released!!





Dimitriy comments: "It took about 4 years to make it happen. So, we had a lot of time to compose and think about all the songs on this opus, along with making a top-notch production. Some tracks like "Fill the Sky", "Return From The Grey" and "Mysterizer" sound really crazy and not typical for the Power Metal genre! But we tried to put something fresh, not just standard "verse-chorus-verse-chorus" pattern with shitload of doublebassdrums. I hope you'll enjoy this one!"



Purchase: https://powersquad.bandcamp.com/album/mysterizer



Album tracklist:



1.Book Of Myths

2.Fill The Sky

3.Return From The Grey

4.Vivid

5.Endless Sun

6.Sunset

7.Mysterizer

8.To The Land

9.Gardens Of Eden

10.Cold (Bonus Track)



Follow #Powersquad



https://www.facebook.com/dpowersquad/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The fourth album "Mysterizer" by Ukrainian Symphonic Prog Power Metallers Powersquad out today!Dimitriy comments: "It took about 4 years to make it happen. So, we had a lot of time to compose and think about all the songs on this opus, along with making a top-notch production. Some tracks like "Fill the Sky", "Return From The Grey" and "Mysterizer" sound really crazy and not typical for the Power Metal genre! But we tried to put something fresh, not just standard "verse-chorus-verse-chorus" pattern with shitload of doublebassdrums. I hope you'll enjoy this one!"Purchase: https://powersquad.bandcamp.com/album/mysterizerAlbum tracklist:1.Book Of Myths2.Fill The Sky3.Return From The Grey4.Vivid5.Endless Sun6.Sunset7.Mysterizer8.To The Land9.Gardens Of Eden10.Cold (Bonus Track)Follow #Powersquadhttps://www.facebook.com/dpowersquad/



