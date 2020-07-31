Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 31/07/2020

Powersquad New Album Released!!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The fourth album "Mysterizer" by Ukrainian Symphonic Prog Power Metallers Powersquad out today!

Dimitriy comments: "It took about 4 years to make it happen. So, we had a lot of time to compose and think about all the songs on this opus, along with making a top-notch production. Some tracks like "Fill the Sky", "Return From The Grey" and "Mysterizer" sound really crazy and not typical for the Power Metal genre! But we tried to put something fresh, not just standard "verse-chorus-verse-chorus" pattern with shitload of doublebassdrums. I hope you'll enjoy this one!"

Purchase: https://powersquad.bandcamp.com/album/mysterizer

Album tracklist:

1.Book Of Myths
2.Fill The Sky
3.Return From The Grey
4.Vivid
5.Endless Sun
6.Sunset
7.Mysterizer
8.To The Land
9.Gardens Of Eden
10.Cold (Bonus Track)

Follow #Powersquad

https://www.facebook.com/dpowersquad/






