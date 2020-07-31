Zachary Kibbee Explores Loyalty, Love, And Lust On New Album "Life In Low Fidelity"





Life in Low Fidelity exhibits the growth Zachary Kibbee has made over the years. "This album is my pride and joy, my best and favorite work over these past few years. I worked with some amazing people on this album and loved every minute of it," he explains. Download or stream Life in Low Fidelity now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep with Zachary Kibbee's journey, visit ZacharyKibbee.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter, recording artist, and producer, Zachary Kibbee, released his new album Life in Low Fidelity, an exploration of the nuisances and ecstasy implicit in relationships. Kibbee's combination of modern alternative rock elements combined with his authentic gritty, bluesy style and large vocal range, captivates the listener on all ten tracks. Life in Low Fidelity is now available to stream and download on digital music platforms worldwide.Life in Low Fidelity includes production from Zachary Kibbee, Eric McNeely, Joseph Holiday, Tom Rhodes, and Grammy award winner Rich Jacques (Lisa Loeb). The album's strong, melodic beats invoke foot-tapping, head-bopping, and bolster Kibbee's expressive vocals. The first song and title track off the album, "Life in Low Fidelity," features lively, upbeat drumming, guitar strumming, and humming, reminiscent of The Black Keys. Lyrically, the track introduces the album's themes of loyalty, love, and lust. The second song off of the album, "Somewhere To Put My Gold" begins with a salacious encounter on which Kibbee remarks, "Have you a little taste, but you can't get the whole thing." The song boasts passionate, rangy vocals about searching for a trustworthy partner and utilizes a forceful, contemporary bluesy rock beat. Delving into a different relationship dilemma is the song "Come Back," which combines a joyous beat with a lover's hope of reuniting a relationship. One of the most emotional songs of the album is "This Love Is For Everyone," which has a previously released music video featuring a diverse cast of people singing along. Kibbee uses ear stimulating guitar riffs and inspiring vocals to declare that "love is for everyone," regardless of your background, everyone deserves love. It's all we really need to make the world better. The album's first single, "Better Days," rallies listeners to push forward in life. "It's a scream for hope and for the future to be brighter," explains Kibbee. "Don't let the bad times conquer you; better days are gonna come."Zachary Kibbee is a rock artist born and raised in Los Angeles. Music took over his life at the age of 14 when he swapped out a baseball bat for a bass guitar. Kibbee's musical style draws upon his love for blues and classic rock and is influenced by The Black Keys, Led Zeppelin, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. His songs have been heavily licensed for commercials including Victoria's Secret, Volkswagen, Microsoft, and Uber Eats, and for film/TV like Ray Donovan, Daredevil, Lucifer, Shameless, Just Mercy (trailer) and more. Kibbee has toured the world several times over, sharing the stage with bands like Social Distortion, CKY, Eagles of Death Metal, and more. He is endorsed by Coffin Cases, GHS Strings, PigHog Cables, Reunion Blues Gig Bags, and Rockin' Roller Carts.Life in Low Fidelity exhibits the growth Zachary Kibbee has made over the years. "This album is my pride and joy, my best and favorite work over these past few years. I worked with some amazing people on this album and loved every minute of it," he explains. Download or stream Life in Low Fidelity now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep with Zachary Kibbee's journey, visit ZacharyKibbee.com.



