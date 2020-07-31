Camo Brian Signs With Average Joes - Debut Single, "Already Famous," Drops August 5, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Average Joes Entertainment announces the signing of country music newcomer Camo Brian to its expanding artist roster. "Already Famous," Brian's self-penned debut single, is scheduled for release August 5, 2020. Written by Brian and Andrew Hardman, "Already Famous" fuses country and hip hop to deliver a positive message about loving someone just the way they are.



"The first time we heard Camo Brian, we knew right away that he would be a great addition to our roster," remarked Forrest Latta, Average Joes' V.P./A&R. "His authenticity and fresh approach to country music is new and exciting. We're anxious to roll out his first single."

Hailing from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Brian has been honing his performance skills over the past several years playing clubs and festivals up and down the east coast. In addition, Brian is active in his community helping underprivledged youth at the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge where he teaches a songwriting class.

Simultaneously with the release of "Already Famous," Brian will launch a contest where fans can win a pair of Uggs (featured in the song's lyrics) by submitting photos of themselves hanging out in their "comfy quarantine" clothing.



Visit www.CamoBrian.com for additional information.



