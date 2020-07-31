Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 31/07/2020

Electro/Rock Band Lowborn Tormented By A Familiar Ghost In Grim New Video "The Grave"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burning bridges to free yourself of a toxic situation can sometimes be easier than anticipated. Light the match and turn your back, leaving your past behind. What will you do when your past, and those you left behind there, learn to swim? Electro/rock band LOWBORN is haunted by a ghost in their latest dark video "The Grave", a type of torment that rattles your bones after each encounter much like LOWBORN's polished talent does through each release.

Escaping demons is something LOWBORN have been continuously uninterested in. Instead, they put them under a microscope and examine each sinister thought and dim feeling, carefully placing them throughout each creation. "The Grave" explores the jarring feeling of running into someone you left behind when you could not longer help them.

"It's about removing yourself from someone's life, someone you love but couldn't keep watching them go down the dark path they were going down. I was watching a friend just make choice after choice that kept pitting them against themselves until I finally couldn't watch anymore.", elaborates vocalist Wes Lauterbach. "At some point in the story of these things in life, all you can do is walk away and pray or send good vibes or whatever it is you do. The downsides is now you just kinda see them around wherever you go. You let them go so you didn't have to help them dig their own grave and it's like seeing a zombie or a ghost. Always jarring and concerning feeling because you're still concerned for them."

"How can I still see your face/
when just the other day I saw you in the grave?"






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music
Icon Presents "Mente Dana", A Collaboration With Feid & Lyanno
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Understanding House Music Origins
Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Dead At 73
Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-Ν-Harmony & B-Ρeal Unite To Spread The Love At Global Benefit Concert "Ιt Was All A Stream"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0239451 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015020370483398 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how