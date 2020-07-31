Electro/Rock Band Lowborn Tormented By A Familiar Ghost In Grim New Video "The Grave"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burning bridges to free yourself of a toxic situation can sometimes be easier than anticipated. Light the match and turn your back, leaving your past behind. What will you do when your past, and those you left behind there, learn to swim? Electro/rock band LOWBORN is haunted by a ghost in their latest dark video "The Grave", a type of torment that rattles your bones after each encounter much like LOWBORN's polished talent does through each release.



Escaping demons is something LOWBORN have been continuously uninterested in. Instead, they put them under a microscope and examine each sinister thought and dim feeling, carefully placing them throughout each creation. "The Grave" explores the jarring feeling of running into someone you left behind when you could not longer help them.



"It's about removing yourself from someone's life, someone you love but couldn't keep watching them go down the dark path they were going down. I was watching a friend just make choice after choice that kept pitting them against themselves until I finally couldn't watch anymore.", elaborates vocalist Wes Lauterbach. "At some point in the story of these things in life, all you can do is walk away and pray or send good vibes or whatever it is you do. The downsides is now you just kinda see them around wherever you go. You let them go so you didn't have to help them dig their own grave and it's like seeing a zombie or a ghost. Always jarring and concerning feeling because you're still concerned for them."



"How can I still see your face/

when just the other day I saw you in the grave?"



