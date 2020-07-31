Every Other Year Release New Single + Video For Single "Ghosts"



"We wrote this song about sticking up for yourself. Not letting life or people get the better of you" says the band.



The band will be releasing a full length record later this year.



High energy Rock/ Pop Punk band, Every Other Year, released a new single with an accompanying video for their latest single " Ghosts " today. The single was produced by Mikey Doling (Channel Zero, Snot, Soulfly) and Dave Fortman who has produced for bands such as Simple Plan, Evanescence, and Mudvayne.

We are Every Other Year, an Orange County based pop-punk band established in 2014. Comprised of the same original members, we've played alongside acts such as: Get Scared, Seaway, Anarbor, etc... Our first EP, First Light, debuted in 2017 on all major streaming platforms. In May of 2020, we released the first single, "The Look In Your Eyes", off our first full-length, unreleased album, Remember When.




