Hardcore Vets Insight Streaming Discography Collection

Tracks 13-19: Recorded live in August 1989 at City Gardens, Trenton, New Jersey. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After decades in the making, INSIGHT unleashes the tiger with their 19 song discography, Reflection. "We never got to release a full length, we never got to release something when people could get your songs in real-time, so it's simply amazing that 30 years later people still give a shit about INSIGHT," admits frontman Mark Starr on the band's discography collection, Reflection, available everywhere today via Mission Two Entertainment.Reflection covers the hardcore outfit's collection of vegetarian and straight-edge anthems, including the out-of-print EP What Will It Take (originally released on Victory Records in 1990), four new songs, hard-to-find compilation tracks, and a 1989 live set from New Jersey while on tour supporting Social Distortion.Starr continues, "I'm very grateful for our fans caring. That's why this release is so important and known it's for the fans of INSIGHT and old-school hardcore." INSIGHT was one of Victory Records' first artists signed in 1989, and is rounded out by former Iceburn members - drummer Joseph 'Chubba' Smith, Doug Wright on bass, Jeremy Chatelain and James Holder on guitars."Also the fact that we have stayed friends for as long as we have been is apparent with this release. We have all succeeded in our own adventures after INSIGHT and still are able to continue with the sound and power that is INSIGHT. Thus our new songs still hold true to our sound. Reflection, the title definitely says it all," adds Starr. "This album is a retrospect and a reflection to the history of INSIGHT."In 2019, INSIGHT came out of hardcore hibernation, leading them to sign with Mission Two Entertainment, the company helmed by Victory Records founder Tony Brummel. "Back in the day, we had some great shows, met some incredible people and Tony was always so stoked on INSIGHT. We stayed at his place countless times, he took us all over Chicago, even joining in a fight when some guys pulled over and started shit because of the way we looked (as referenced in the track 'Get It'). Let's just say that didn't end well for them. It was a powerful sentiment having someone believe in us the way he did, especially all these years later."Reflection is available in limited vinyl variants (apple red, canary yellow w/ blue jay splatters, and apple red w/ black).Reflection Track Listing:1.Standing Strong2.Believe3.Walk Away4.Enough5.Identity Crisis6.End The Cruelty7.Get It8.Silent Shore9.Take It Back10.Lost In My Pride11.Reflection12.Strength13.Walk Away (Live)14.End The Cruelty (Live)15.Standing Strong (Live)16.Enough (Live)17.Identity Crisis (Live)18.Control (Live)19.Tied Down (Live)Tracks 1-6: Originally from the 1990 release of the What Will It Take 7".Track 7: Previously released on the Voice Of Thousands compilation in 1990.Track 8: Previously released on the Only The Strong compilation in 1990.Tracks 9-12: Brand new tracks.Tracks 13-19: Recorded live in August 1989 at City Gardens, Trenton, New Jersey.



