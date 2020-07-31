Indie Folk Artist Shane Casey Shines A Light With Single "Find My Way"





ABOUT SHANE CASEY: Shane Casey is a singer-songwriter from New Jersey. Accompanied by Keith Macadoo on bass, Joex Marotta on drums, and the enigmatic Brian Lawrey on lead guitar; he has been writing original music for over a decade. This group has spent the past year recording and producing their latest project, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie folk artist and singer-songwriter Shane Casey serves a moving and insightful single " Find My Way ", off his upcoming album Silver Star. A light at the end of the tunnel, the song embodies the spark of inspiration and hope, knowing that while the path may be long and rough, you'll make it through.A layered harmony of vocals open the track, before breaking into a bright and lively guitar lick. Casey, supported by his band, builds a solid contemporary folk rock tune, drawing listeners in to the story. "It started as just a simple chorus, and turned into so much more," shared Casey. "In the context of the album, it's the main character's first step into a new world. He's searching for meaning, or his "Silver Star". Whether that be love, a job, or just a feeling you can chase; it doesn't matter. I was heavily inspired by Conor Oberst's work in " I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning " and I wanted this idea to be somewhat in line with his concept of a "yellow bird". I guess the inspiration for this song is just finding inspiration itself."Casey connected with drummer Joex Marotta as a neighbor years ago, and bassist Keith Macadoo through the introduction. "These were the first people who heard my songs and actually wanted to do something with them," said Casey. "I brought my childhood friend and guitarist Brian Lawrey into the mix and it's been surreal to see how these guys can really bring a song to life. I would bring my songs to these guys and they would instantly start adding instrumentation that sounded like it belonged there the whole time. I wrote this album, but I can safely say it would not exist without the help of my friends." Silver Star pulls together a lively blend of contemporary folk, Americana, classic rock, and indie influences. Narrative storylines and sweeping choruses craft the path of the character introduced in " Find My Way ", loosely following his life, from the death of his father to the birth of his son. Appealingly nostalgic yet eternally relevant, it's a story of finding your path in life, and finding the power to move forward, even in uncertain times. Find My Way " is out everywhere now, including Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music. Fans can pre-save the full album Silver Star on Spotify now, due out August 21.ABOUT SHANE CASEY: Shane Casey is a singer-songwriter from New Jersey. Accompanied by Keith Macadoo on bass, Joex Marotta on drums, and the enigmatic Brian Lawrey on lead guitar; he has been writing original music for over a decade. This group has spent the past year recording and producing their latest project, Silver Star, which is a concept album chronicling the life of a man; from the death of his father to the birth of his son. This album manages to perfectly capture the sound of contemporary folk music whilst adding a distinct classic rock influence to the mix. The blending of these styles comes together to form a nostalgic and undeniably catchy experience for the listener.



