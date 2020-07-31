It's Prog, But Chill. Hear Skyhaven's New Single Feat. Glooms

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Guitar-driven electro-rock duo Skyhaven have released their anticipated new album DRUGLUST and are celebrating the milestone with a music video for the single "Waves." The song features chill-pop artist Glooms, who provides edgy and alluring vocals for the song's luscious backdrop.



"We really just wanted to make an anthem type track to close out the record," says guitarist Jake Johnston. "Tracking this song was the first time we had met Josh (Glooms), and it really sparked us working together more, and now he's one of our closest friends. We really love this track so much, and filming the video was an absolute joy as well."



Skyhaven formed in 2015 with the release of their debut EP Liftoff, produced by Polyphia's Timothy Henson and Scott LePage. The band's ambient, trance-like music embraces their affinity for pop/R&B while still carrying a torch for mathy guitar licks and nu-prog rhythms. Those same ethereal soundscapes can be found throughout DRUGLUST.



"This being our first full length record is something that we both are so proud of and it's been such a process to get to where it's at now," says Johnston. "We've met so many wonderful people along the way, we've met so many friends, we even relocated from Minneapolis to Los Angeles halfway through the record. We couldn't be more excited to share this album with all of you, and we really hope you enjoy our first full length record. We spent a lot of time making sure that this album stands out in the way that we want it to, and specifically stands out from our first release. There's going to be some who love it and some who hate it, but we're so excited about this direction as a whole and can't wait to keep releasing music."



"Holding their own against the Polyphias and CHONs of the world, LA electronic-rock duo Skyhaven have shown promise in the instrumental prog-rock scene"

- Alternative Press



"Skyhaven match the double-bass-driven underpinnings of a metalcore band with effervescent retro-pop hooks and over-modulated EDM production."

- City Pages



