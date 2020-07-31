Joe Bouchard Releases Newalbum "Strange Legends" And Video For "The African Queen"





11.Winter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joe Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Öyster Cult. The original line-up sold millions of albums for Columbia Records, with such classic songs as "Don't Fear the Reaper" and the #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart "Burning For You". Contributing to songwriting, and lead vocals on some of their greatest songs, such as "Hot Rails To Hell".Joe releases his sixth solo album "Strange Legends" though his and his brother's (Albert Bouchard) new imprint RockHeart Records / Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group). The album is receiving a tremendous response around the globe and critics are embracing this latest release from the former member of Blue Oyster Cult."If you're an old school Blue Öyster Cult fan you're going to love Strange Legends by Joe Bouchard plain and simple. This is just a solid album top to bottom."ROCKTITAN"For a man that has spent over half a century making music, Joe Bouchard shows no signs of slowing down on Strange Legends. From the bluesy, hard-charging lead single "Forget About Love" to the endearing ballad "Strangely In Love," Bouchard demonstrates his flair for crafting simple yet enjoyable Rock and Roll music."METAL EXPRESSJoe had this to say about the latest single and video, "The African Queen was inspired by the classic movie from 1951 starring Humphrey Bogart. This song did not take long to write, and the excitement of the boat scenes reminded me of the river where I grew up. This was the first song finished for the album, and the rest followed pretty easily. This is one of my favorite new songs."View and listen here: https://tinyurl.com/y2kllvmrAlso to celebrate the launch of RockHeart Records and the release of "Strange Legends", the Bouchard brothers are offering a limited amount of the official RockHeart Records Cowbell autographed personally by both Joe and Albert.Albert's infamous cowbell part in "Don't Fear the Reaper" was the basis of the classic Will Ferrell skit on SNL, which also starred Christopher Walken. With "The Reaper," an all-time classic on YouTube and every other digital platform, with zillions of views, the Bouchard brothers are forever cemented in pop culture.There are limited edition "Cowbell" bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/y937dqoeProduct Includes:- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends (Autographed) CD- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Signature Guitar Pick- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legend (Autographed) Poster- One (1) Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends Shirt- One (1) RockHeart Records - Cowbell (Autographed)- Exclusive Early Download of "She's a Legend" Before Anyone ElseComing this fall, Albert Bouchard will release "Re Imaginos", his own personal updated take on the "Imaginos" album by Blue Öyster Cult from 1987.Coming soon on RockHeart Records and Deko Entertainment."Strange Legends" Tracklist:1.The African Queen2. Forget About Love3. Walk of Fame4. Hit and Run5. Racin' Thru the Desert6. She's a Legend7. All Day and all of the Night8. Once Upon a Time at the Border9. Bottom for the Bottomless10.Strangely in Love11.Winter



