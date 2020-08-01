Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 01/08/2020

Marche Funebre Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "When All Is Said" From Upcoming New Album "Einderlicht"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Belgian band Marche Funèbre premiere a new song and lyric video "When All Is Said", taken from their upcoming new album "Einderlicht". The record will be released on September 25th on CD and digitally by Hypnotic Dirge and Solitude Productions, and in an LP edition by The Vinyl Division and Hypnotic Dirge.

From album to album the Belgian band Marche Funèbre have marched from strength to further strength, becoming more assured in their songwriting and more expansive in their incorporation of varying ingredients into their core musical framework of doom and death. Through three albums and a small group of shorter works dating back to 2009, they’ve proven their ability to intertwine crushing heaviness, gloomy moods, up-tempo intensity, and distinctive melodies — and to make full use of the striking versatility of Arne Vandenhoeck‘s voice.

What is also evident, and pleasing to fans who have been following Marche Funèbre from the beginning, is that they have evolved, stretching their talents to come up with new and increasingly powerful ways of standing out from the pack of doom/death bands that surround them — not radical revisions, to be sure, but natural changes that suit and strengthen the myriad appeals of their creations.
It is perhaps a measure of the self-confidence that has accumulated over more than a decade of working together that Marche Funèbre have chosen the longest track from their new hour-long album Einderlicht to introduce the record to the public.






Most read news of the week
Musings On Taylor Swift's Folklore - Art Dictating Life, by Anthony Lario
Mission Two Entertainment Welcomes Dead Girls Academy
Newcomer Zoe Nutt Tackles Heartache, Hardship & Artistic Resilience On New LP How Does It Feel, Out Today
Understanding House Music Origins
Sony Music's Cinta Laura Unveils New Dance Video, "Cloud 9" With A Powerful Message About Self-Empowerment
Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Dead At 73
John MOuse - The Goat
Opelika Songwriters Festival Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Festival Dates | 2021 Festival Dates Set For March, With Further Details To Be Announced Soon
Legendary Music Executives Announce The Black American Music Association (BAM) And Its Initiatives To Protect, Preserve And Advocate For Black American Music




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.1685560 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0085909366607666 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how