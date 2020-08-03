Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 03/08/2020

Laere Premieres Two New Songs From Upcoming Album "Solve"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bochum, Germany-based black metal band Laere premiere two songs from their impending new album "Solve", which will be released on August 10th via Bandcamp.
Darkest descent, moribund epiphany! Laere represents the confluence of two etymologically separate concepts - /lære/ as the linguistic origin of the German word /leer/ "empty" and the Norwegian /lære/ which can be translated as "teach" or "learn". These different meanings merge in a lyrical concept dealing with the indifference of existence and the subsequent path of suffering and transcendence.







