Sony/ATV Nashville Renews Worldwide Deal With Jon Pardi

Among his many accolades, the West Coast native has received multiple CMA Awards, CMT Awards, ACM Awards and AMA Award nominations. His Platinum-certified, breakthrough No.1 album California Sunrise, featuring the Gold-certified single "She Ain't In It" and Platinum-certified "Night Shift," earned Pardi CMA's New Artist of the Year award as well as ACM's New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017. For more information, visit www.jonpardi.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Sony/ATV) Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville announced it has extended its worldwide publishing agreement with the multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, artist and producer Jon Pardi. Jon Pardi is one of today's top country music artists known for popular songs including the 3x Platinum, multi-week No.1 single "Dirt On My Boots," 2x Platinum, No.1 singles "Head Over Boots" and "Heartache On The Dance Floor," and Gold-certified single "Heartache Medication," which earned a No.1 spot.Recently, he partnered with country music artist Thomas Rhett on the popular No.1 single "Beer Can't Fix," and his critically-acclaimed album Heartache Medication is nominated for ACM's Album of the Year category this year, making him a double-nominee as both an artist and producer.Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston stated, "Jon Pardi is a honky-tonk genius - his music is dynamic and captures every aspect of life and love, which is why his songs will remain timeless. On behalf of all of us here at Sony/ATV, we are grateful to continue working with Jon and making country music history together."Sony/ATV Nashville VP, Creative Tom Luteran said, "Jon is the ultimate unicorn as an artist. He is constantly breaking new ground with his music and his genre defining sound. It's been a pleasure to accomplish what we have during the past four years and going forward I'm sure we will continue to hit new heights.""Sony/ATV has been incredible to work with and has believed in me from the start. We all share in a unique, creative vision that has taken us to some incredible places, and I'm excited to keep that going," said Pardi.Pardi's latest album Heartache Medication debuted among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart and earned overwhelming praise by NPR, Associated Press, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, ET, EXTRA, Variety, People and Rolling Stone. Named by The New York Times as "...one of the most anticipated albums of the season," Rolling Stone's "Best Albums of the Year" list, and Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" list as the only country artist and album, Pardi's third studio album has sold over 1 million units and 10 million digital singles.Among his many accolades, the West Coast native has received multiple CMA Awards, CMT Awards, ACM Awards and AMA Award nominations. His Platinum-certified, breakthrough No.1 album California Sunrise, featuring the Gold-certified single "She Ain't In It" and Platinum-certified "Night Shift," earned Pardi CMA's New Artist of the Year award as well as ACM's New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2017. For more information, visit www.jonpardi.com.



