The Maple State Digitally Release Their "Lost" 2005 Debut At Least Until We've Settled In For The First Time





In 2005 the young band were still playing small punk-rock clubs and pubs across the north of England, when At Least Until We've Settled In found its way into the hands of some of the biggest names in the UK and US punk scenes - Mark Hoppus (Blink182),







Renowned for their energetic live performances, the following three years saw the band bombarded with tour offers both in the UK and further afield. They spent much of this period on the road with bands such as Motion City Soundtrack, +44, Frank Turner, Say Anything, Minus the Bear, Fightstar, The Academy Is.., and Get.Cape.Wear.Cape.Fly, helping them to cement a name as one of the UK's cult underground bands in their scene.



The band signed with Manchester Indie label High



In its original run At Least Until We've Settled In sold 3000 copies, but was only ever available to buy on CD at The Maple



Continually delighted by the ongoing interest in their output, the band are now working on new music and plan to hit the road again, once the world recovers from the ongoing pandemic.



At Least Until We've Settled In is released digitally on 30th July 2020



Track listing:

1. You can't put two hotels on Mayfair

2. The city is under martial law until we have annihilated them

3. Mightiest monster mightiest melodrama of them all

4. The fall of Shi Gau Rui

5. The first law of thermodynamics

6. Hazards of Russian convoys

7. Oh No, Figaro!

8. Curious Drive

9. Joanna

10. Get away

11. Mariner song

12. You can't put two hotels on Mayfair (Lockdown)

13. The fall of Shi Gau Rui (Lockdown)

14. Oh No, Figaro! (Lockdown)

All songs produced by Andrew Farrer & The Maple State

Artwork by Hammo https://www.thehammo.com



The Maple

Gregory Counsell - vocals and guitars

Christian Counsell - guitar, bass and backing vocals

William Pearson - keyboard and backing vocals

Michael Westwood - drums



The Maple

https://themaplestate.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/themaplestate

https://twitter.com/MapleStateband

https://www.instagram.com/themaplestate New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Originally released in 2005, At Least Until We've Settled In marked the beginning of a whirlwind few years for Manchester's The Maple State. The band are delighted to announce that an extended digital reissue of At Least Until We've Settled In is out now through all good digital service providers.In 2005 the young band were still playing small punk-rock clubs and pubs across the north of England, when At Least Until We've Settled In found its way into the hands of some of the biggest names in the UK and US punk scenes - Mark Hoppus (Blink182), Brett Gurewitz (Bad Religion), and the late Andy Gill (Gang of Four) all became fans of the record. Legendary New Wave figure Seymour Stein (Sire Records) even flew over from New York to attend a show in London, leaving the promoter at the Water Rats Theatre rolling his eyes when the "unknown" Maple State put Mr Stein's name down on the guest-list.Renowned for their energetic live performances, the following three years saw the band bombarded with tour offers both in the UK and further afield. They spent much of this period on the road with bands such as Motion City Soundtrack, +44, Frank Turner, Say Anything, Minus the Bear, Fightstar, The Academy Is.., and Get.Cape.Wear.Cape.Fly, helping them to cement a name as one of the UK's cult underground bands in their scene.The band signed with Manchester Indie label High Voltage Sounds for their 2007 release, the Joanna EP recorded with Andy Gill (Gang of Four, Killing Joke, Red Hot Chili Peppers) and went on to release the critically acclaimed Say, Scientist EP in February 2008. They disbanded in early 2009, before returning in 2018 with a string of sold out UK dates and a new album The Things I Heard at the Party. Fast forward 2 years and singer Greg Counsell was sat at home during the Covid-19 lockdown—to pass the time he began posting a series of acoustic videos to the band's social media and taking requests for older songs from fans. The videos were well received by their loyal fanbase, with many asking for these old "lost" songs to be made available again.In its original run At Least Until We've Settled In sold 3000 copies, but was only ever available to buy on CD at The Maple State shows during the mid 2000s. Responding to the requests from the fans, a furloughed Counsell set about remastering the old record, completing work on an additional 4 songs from the 2004-05 period, as well as recording 3 brand new acoustic reworkings of songs from the record.Continually delighted by the ongoing interest in their output, the band are now working on new music and plan to hit the road again, once the world recovers from the ongoing pandemic.At Least Until We've Settled In is released digitally on 30th July 2020Track listing:1. You can't put two hotels on Mayfair2. The city is under martial law until we have annihilated them3. Mightiest monster mightiest melodrama of them all4. The fall of Shi Gau Rui5. The first law of thermodynamics6. Hazards of Russian convoys7. Oh No, Figaro!8. Curious Drive9. Joanna10. Get away11. Mariner song12. You can't put two hotels on Mayfair (Lockdown)13. The fall of Shi Gau Rui (Lockdown)14. Oh No, Figaro! (Lockdown)All songs produced by Andrew Farrer & The Maple StateArtwork by Hammo https://www.thehammo.comThe Maple State are:Gregory Counsell - vocals and guitarsChristian Counsell - guitar, bass and backing vocalsWilliam Pearson - keyboard and backing vocalsMichael Westwood - drumsThe Maple State online:https://themaplestate.bandcamp.comhttps://www.facebook.com/themaplestatehttps://twitter.com/MapleStatebandhttps://www.instagram.com/themaplestate



